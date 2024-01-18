Scream’s Jasmin Savoy Brown Reveals Where She Currently Stands With The Slasher Franchise, And I’m Very Worried
Yes, there's even more uncertainty around the beleaguered slasher sequel.
Like her onscreen co-star Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown has become quite the horror genre staple between both Yellowjackets and Scream, but will she be making a return to the latter slasher franchise?
The actress portrayed Mindy Meeks-Martin in the 2022 reboot Scream and its 2023 sequel Scream VI. Yet despite the success of the new Scream movies—the most recent installment broke the franchise's domestic box office record with $103.8 million—the series has become plagued by uncertainty. The studio fired lead actress Melissa Barrera late last year, allegedly due to social media comments she made about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, and Jenna Ortega soon followed Barrera in exiting the project.
Does that mean that Brown's time in the Woodsboro Universe is also coming to an end? Here's what the actress had to say about her future with Spyglass Media Group's Scream franchise, telling Entertainment Tonight:
The 29-year-old actress was attending the Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards afterparty when asked by the outlet about the recent shake-ups that have occurred within the Scream world. This included the news that Scream 7 director Christopher Landon would also be stepping away from the project after the "dream job" turned into "a nightmare." Let's also not forget that original "final girl" Neve Campbell wouldn't be back playing the iconic Sidney Prescott in more sequels.
As for her own legacy as Mindy—who serves as the franchise's new resident horror-movie lover à la her Uncle Randy (Jamie Kennedy) from the original Scream film, and is one of the "Core Four" characters alongside Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Ortega as Sam's younger sister Tara and Mason Gooding as Mindy's twin brother Chad—Brown added:
The star also made mention of an impromptu reunion that the recent Scream cast had while attending MPTF’s 17th Annual Evening Before Gala. Brown documented the sweet gathering on her Instagram account, with a post showing the actress decked out and cuddled up to her Core Four cohorts, as well as their Scream VI co-stars Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Jack Quaid and the man behind the OG Ghostfast, Skeet Ulrich:
She said of the meaningful meet-up:
It remains to be seen if Jasmin Savoy Brown will be back onscreen in one of the best horror movie franchises around, and if her Core Four family will be joining her. We'll have a careful eye on the 2024 movie schedule and keep you posted about any and all Scream-related developments.
