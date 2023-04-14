Scream’s Drew Barrymore Responds To Theory That Casey Becker Is Still Alive

The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years now, with fans enjoying a thrilling renaissance of acclaimed content. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters in the process, either through robots or long-awaited sequels. Scream is definitely in that category, with the sixth movie breaking records for the franchise . But Wes Craven’s original remains a fan favorite, partly thanks to the iconic opening sequence with Drew Barrymore . And the actress turned talk show host recently responded to the theory that Casey Becker is still alive.

The 1996 original Scream movie shocked audiences when Drew Barrymore was killed off in the opening scene, despite her being the most famous person in the cast. It proved that no one was safe in Craven’s slasher, which is exactly what Barrymore liked about the role. On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show , her co-host Ross Matthew suggested that Casey Becker could somehow still be alive, and she responded saying:

It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her. Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay. […] With good writing, you can make anything happen.

There you have it. Despite the opening of Scream showing Casey killed, disemboweled, and hanged from a tree outside her house, there are still theories about her possibly being alive. While Drew Barrymore doesn’t necessarily think that her signature character is secretly walking around Woodsboro, she relented that anything is possible these days.

Drew Barrymore’s comments are sure to turn a few heads, especially since the Scream franchise is back and theaters and making a ton of money. The wild theory about Casey somehow surviving is far-fetched, but it is similar to another fan rumor that’s been circulating online. Some fans think that Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher also survived his apparent death at the end of the first movie. That chatter online has gotten so loud that it was even addressed during the course of Scream VI ’s runtime . We’ll just have to see if another movie is ordered by Paramount, and what the filmmakers from Radio Silence have up their sleeves.

Scream VI hit theaters back in March, and has been one of the biggest box office winners of the long-running property. Despite Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott being noticeably missing , the public’s interest in Ghostface’s murderous adventures haven’t slowed down. And after taking the action from Woodsboro to New York City, it seems like just about anything is possible.

Drew Barrymore has remained a vocal cheerleader of the Scream franchise throughout the years, and even had a subtle voice cameo in the fifth movie. But some fans want to see Casey Becker back in the flesh. It’s unclear if that’ll ever happen, but Barrymore did reprise her role for some fun segments on her talk show.