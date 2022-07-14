Scream 6 Has Added A Bonafide Scream Queen And More

The cast of Scream 6 just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Along with a handful of legacy characters, including folks we just met in the fifth Scream movie earlier this year, there are also plenty of new people who have been announced. Well, even more big names have been cast in Scream 6, including a bonafide screen queen.

Bloody Disgusting is reporting that one particular scream queen has been added to the cast of Scream 6: Samara Weaving, who you may remember from Ready or Not, Mayhem, The Babysitter and Ash Vs. Evil Dead. She was originally going to join Scream 5 with her Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, but she wasn’t able to join because of scheduling conflicts. Luckily, Scream 6 found room for Weaving in this large ensemble.

Another actor who joined the cast was Tony Revolori, who’s famous for playing Zero in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and Flash Thompson in the MCU’s Spider-Man film series. Considering he’s known for playing comedic roles, maybe he’ll play a character similar to Scream 1 and 2’s Randy Meeks. Or for all we know, he can end up an unlikely villain. Other new additions to the Scream 6 cast include Mission Impossible star Henry Czerny , as well as Arrow star Josh Segarra joining the cast . More young actors who will get the opportunity to run away from Ghostface include Light As A Feather lead Liana Liberato, Sneakerella’s Devyn Nekoda and Avatar: The Way of Water’s Jack Champion.

You will also be excited to see fan-favorite Hayden Panetierre coming back as Kirby Reed, who was one of the survivors in Scream 4. As for which of the OGs will be coming back for Scream’s next installment, we already know for sure that the sad demise of Dewey leaves David Arquette out, but Courteney Cox is in . After all, what kind of Scream movie would it be without Gale Weathers? However, I would say the same thing about Neve Campell who was originally thought to be leaving the franchise due to a pay dispute. However, a new rumor says otherwise . It’s possible that she reached a new deal with Paramount to be featured in a few scenes in Scream 6 before leading Scream 7. I guess we won’t know for sure until Scream 6 hits the screen.

The plot of Scream 6 will follow what happens after the previous film when the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings head over to New York City. But of course, that won’t keep away our favorite masked slasher villain. This will be a change of pace since we’re used to seeing Ghostface wreak havoc in the small town of Woodsboro. Now, the new victims will have an entire city to hide away in. Tyler Gillett has said the sixth film is expected to be different from the last one in that it’s willing to take more risks. Considering the location will be in a city that never sleeps, looks like anything will be possible.