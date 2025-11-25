Seann William Scott Has Been A Funny Dude Onscreen Since American Pie, But I Just Realized Shifting Gears Is A Big Comedy Milestone For Him

The cast of Shifting Gears has been bringing the laughs for the show's second season during the 2025 TV schedule, and that includes Seann William Scott. The actor stars in the Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-led sitcom as Gabriel, the childhood best friend and crush of Dennings’ Riley. Scott is no stranger to the comedy world, as he is known for his breakout role as Steve Stifler in the American Pie film series, but I just learned that Gears actually marks a big comedy milestone for him.

The first American Pie film was released in 1999, so Scott has been showing off his comedic chops for a while and has done a number of funny films since then. So, when he was announced to be starring in Shifting Gears, it seemed like a no-brainer. (And he just got a big raise.) Interestingly, when Scott talked with TV Insider about the second season of the ABC show recently, he actually admitted to it being his first sitcom.

Considering how many comedy films he’s done aside from American Pie and even starring in Fox’s mockumentary sitcom, Welcome to Flatch, it’s surprising that Shifting Gears is Scott's first true sitcom. However, now that I know that information, it makes his role on the show all the more special in hindsight. And it’s not like he doesn’t have some help, as Allen and Dennings have both successfully dabbled in the sitcom space before.

Seann William Scott revealed that a lot of what he’s been doing on the show and the process is new to him, but it seems to be like second nature to him, even if he is still trying to learn the ropes. Of course, it can be assumed he’s learned a lot from his comedy film career, including the American Pie series, but doing a sitcom is different.

Though I can’t think of a better first sitcom than Shifting Gears, acting alongside some sitcom veterans. Not to mention that the show has been showcasing some Home Improvement reunions and Last Man Standing alums, which make it even better.

Meanwhile, Shifting Gears has been bringing on a handful of comedic actors and even a TikTok comedian. Hopefully, there will be a lot more to look forward to when the series returns on December 3, including plenty more laughs. Shifting Gears may not be American Pie, but it seems like Scott is still making the most of his time on screen.

Whether or not Seann WIlliam Scott will continue to do sitcoms once he’s done with Shifting Gears is obviously unknown but, hopefully. he'll stick with multi-cam shows moving forward. In the meantime, though the Tim Allen-fronted show is still doing well on ABC, and it would be shocking if the network didn’t hand out a Season 3 renewal soon. For now, fans can watch all episodes with a Hulu subscription before new episodes return on Wednesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.