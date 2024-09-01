See Jenna Ortega Sweetly Stand Up For Winona Ryder When An Obnoxious Photographer Got Loud During Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Press

Jenna Ortega just showed why she's the kind of fresh Hollywood star we need—one who stands up for her co-stars and doesn't tolerate any disrespect. During a photocall for the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, the 21-year-old actress made it clear just how close she is with Winona Ryder through a simple yet meaningful gesture. When a rude photographer started getting loud, the Wednesday star immediately stepped in to support her castmate, and you can see the moment for yourself.

In a video from the event shared by Entertainment Tonight on TikTok , photographers repeatedly pressured the Heathers icon to remove her sunglasses for photos despite her appearing content with them on. The Stranger Things star seemed to consider complying with the requests until Jenna Ortega stepped in, reassuring her that she didn't need to take them off if she wasn't comfortable. In the clip, which you can see below, the X actress can be seen softly saying, "No, you don’t have to":

Fans flooded the comments with messages of support for the Scream star's actions. Gerry Gonzalez captured the sentiment perfectly, writing:

'No, you don't have to.' 🔥 (so powerful!)

User Re8ekahlyn pointed out how the moment was a healing one of sorts. They commented:

Evidence of generational healing in action. 🥰

Another fan, Jnenaaa, highlighted the Studio 666 actress’ protective nature. They noted:

Jenna seems like such a protective soul. 🥹

Some users also praised the younger generation for their approach to fame and setting boundaries. Judesamson79 expressed their admiration by saying:

These younger generations are not taking crap, making boundaries, and standing ground like total bosses and I love every min of it.

It's clear that this sweet moment between Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder has touched the hearts of their longtime admirers. Ortega's calm and reassuring presence is heartwarming to see, especially alongside Ryder, who (in the moment) appeared to be a bit nervous being at the center of attention. Fans, including myself, have been eagerly observing the dynamic between the two leading ladies, both on and off-screen. The recent moment at the film festival only heightens my excitement to see how their chemistry will play out in Beetlejuice 2.

Ahead of the highly anticipated sequel's release on the 2024 movie schedule , the actresses made a memorable appearance, channeling each other's iconic looks for the Venice Film Festival premiere. The Jane the Virgin alum stunned in a striking red gown that channeled Lydia Deetz's vibes. At the same time, Winona Ryder wore a chic black outfit reminiscent of Wednesday’s fashion from the hit Netflix series.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the original Beetlejuice—and honestly, who isn’t, given its status as one of the best '80s movies and highest-ranked Tim Burton flicks —or you're eager to see this new take, one thing is sure: Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder are a duo to keep an eye on. Their chemistry, both on and off the screen, highlights the power of genuine connection in Hollywood. This bond promises to add something truly special to the upcoming sequel.