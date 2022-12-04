Wednesday Fashion: What To Wear If You’re Obsessed With The Addams Family Netflix Series

Wednesday Addams and the Addams Family have been gothic fashion icons since the 1960s when the first TV series came out. Now, with the release of the Netflix series Wednesday, we’ve gotten to immerse ourselves into the imaginative world of Wednesday Addams and her adventures at Nevermore Academy. With these new adventures we’ve gotten to meet a new cast of characters and with them a slew of fabulous costumes that can be recreated in everyday life.

From Wednesday’s absolutely iconic exclusively black and white fits to Enid's candy-colored costumes to the refined and sophisticated looks of Principal Larissa Weems there is a little something of everyone within the colorful cast of characters on Wednesday .

So, if you’ve just finished watching one of the more highly stylized contributions to the 2022 TV schedule , this guide will help you find fun outfits inspired by the Netflix series Wednesday.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams is truly, truly a fashion icon. Since the day Jenna Ortega was announced as the latest iteration of Wednesday Addams , it’s been clear that she’s the perfect person for the role, and her costumes truly transform her into the legendary Addams sibling.

Not only do her costumes harken back to Wednesdays of yesteryear, they also bring the character into the 21st century. From classic dresses, to black and white checkered sweaters, to that epic dress from the dance, Wednesday truly rocks the gothic look.

We’ll start out with Wednesday’s iconic black dress:

(opens in new tab) Aphratti Women's Long Sleeve Casual Peter Pan Collar Fit and Flare Skater Dress on Amazon for $31.99 (opens in new tab).

While this is a classic take on Wednesday's dress, there are lots of options out there that are a fun twist on the black dress. Like this one from Free People.

Delfina Mini Dress for $128 at Free People (opens in new tab)

I’m sure many of you have seen, and absolutely love, Jenna Ortega’s mysterious, spooky and all-together ooky viral dance sequence that she choreographed herself. To complement the brilliant dance, she also rocked a fabulous black dress, boldly standing out from her classmates in all-white. If you’re in need of a fancy dress, and you love Wednesday’s fashion sense, this gown is perfect for you:

(opens in new tab) ASOS EDITION waisted broderie midi shirt dress with puff sleeve in black for $199.00. (opens in new tab)

Obviously, we have to top it all off with some shoes. No matter what Wednesday look you go for, these black chunky dress shoes are perfect if you are trying to capture Wednesday Addams' aesthetic.

(opens in new tab) ASOS DESIGN Mayan chunky lace-up flat shoes in black for $50 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Netflix)

Enid Sinclair

If you are looking for a bit more color in your wardrobe, look no further than Enid Sinclair’s wardrobe. Enid is Wednesday’s best friend and roommate, and people are absolutely loving the two’s adorable friendship.

In an interview with Variety , Wednesday’s costume designer Colleen Atwood discusseed how they used Enid’s wardrobe to make her the perfect foil for Wednesday, saying:

Enid’s [Emma Myers] the epitome of everything Wednesday hates: girly color, full of chatter. We had so much fun playing off that with Enid. With the hard graphics of Wednesday’s things, Enid’s palette with the orange and the pink and the yellow were like a sunny contrast to her, which helped make them both look more different from each other as characters.

However, even though the two could not be more different, they become the cutest pair of friends, and despite Wednesday’s hard shell, you can tell she deeply cares for Enid.

Emma Myers plays Enid, the bubbly young werewolf who loves to wear candy-colored pastels when she’s not in her Nevermore uniform. If you dig her style, you can pick up some cozy pastel sweaters, inspired by her wardrobe, perfect for winter.

(opens in new tab) Rib-knit Sweater for $29.99 at H&M. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Bradley Turtleneck Sweater for $64.00 to $76.80 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Hot Pink Puffer Jacket for $49.99 at H&M (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Principal Larissa Weems

If you’re looking for something a bit more sophisticated, look no further than the fabulous outfits of Principal Larissa Weems, played by the lovely Gwendoline Christie. You may know the actress from her time on Game of Thrones, but let me tell you her wardrobe on Wednesday is a complete 180 from what she wore on the popular HBO show.

Christie recently revealed that Principal Weems’ wardrobe is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock films, and you can really tell. Her hair is always done just so, and she is consistently rocking a bright red lip, with sophisticated, neutral matching outfits. She also talked about how beautiful the wardrobe made you feel, and it can make you feel just as gorgeous too.

With all this being said, if you are looking for some staple pieces for your professional wardrobe, look no further than Principal Weems outfits on Wednesday.

(opens in new tab) Women's Doubled-Faced Belted Wrap Coat for $139.99 at Macy's. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Women's Mock-Turtleneck Sweater Dress, Created for Macy's for $31.23 (opens in new tab).

If you want to add some extra flair to your look, add a silky scarf, and a red lip, then you'll be looking just like the refined Principal Weems.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nevermore Uniform

Most of the time on Wednesday, the students are wearing their purple pinstripe Nevermore uniforms. If you are looking to subtly reference the student's everyday wear without buying a full costume, try styling a pinstripe blazer, like these black and purple ones.

(opens in new tab) CHICZONE Women's Casual Blazer Long Sleeve Open Front Lapel Button Work Office Pinstripe Blazer Jacket on Amazon for $46.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Bershka oversized pinstripe blazer in black for $79.90 on ASOS (opens in new tab).

Also, if you're looking to rock some Nevermore merch, check out this embroidered crewneck.

(opens in new tab) Wednesday Addams Nevermore Academy Unisex Organic Sweatshirt for $41.99 on Etsy (opens in new tab).

The costumes on Wednesday are truly some of my favorite pieces of clothing I’ve ever seen on a TV show. It’s all so stylized, and funky, but most of the pieces are also items viewers can incorporate into their everyday lives.