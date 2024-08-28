Jenna Ortega And Winona Ryder Wore Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Red Carpet Outfits Reminiscent Of Each Other’s Famous Looks, And Wow

Like mother like daughter is the name of the game today, as Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder rocked the red carpet wearing outfits that were reminiscent of each other’s projects. Ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s release on the 2024 movie schedule , the actresses attended a premiere for it at the Venice Film Festival with Ortega wearing a gorgeous red gown that gave Lydia Deetz energy while her on-screen mom wore a black outfit that had big Wednesday vibes.

As you can see in the image below, Jenna Ortega, being the fashion icon that she is, continued to kill the method dressing trend by donning a look that featured a lot of red tulle that was reminiscent of Winona Ryder’s red gown from the OG Tim Burton movie. Meanwhile, the Stranger Things actress seemingly took a page out of her co-star’s book by wearing a black suit top and big black skirt that made her look like she was ready for a day of school at Nevermore Academy, take a look:

The Wednesday star’s stunning Dior red two-piece set, per Harpers Bazaar, takes direct inspiration from Ryder’s red look in Beetlejuice, Ortega’s stylist Enrique Melendez confirmed on his Instagram . Across this whole press tour, she has been rocking looks that are inspired by Burton’s 1988 movie, and in many cases, they specifically reference Ryder’s character Lydia.

For example, along with this red number, she wore a plaid skirt and sweet cardigan that looked exactly like Ryder’s outfit in the final scene of Beetlejuice . Along with that, when she hopped on the “demure” TikTok trend with Justin Theroux, she was wearing a black and white striped blazer that looked a lot like Michael Keaton’s titular character’s signature look.

As for Winona Ryder, her outfit was radiating both Lydia and Wednesday energy. While it’s not confirmed if her fit is directly inspired by Wednesday’s fashion and Ortega’s hit Netflix show, there’s no denying that it fits right into that gothic Addams Family world. Plus, with Season 2 of Wednesday in production, and both Ortega and Tim Burton’s involvement in it, it’s hard not to compare the aesthetics of that project and this movie.

On top of these looks paying homage in many ways to each other’s careers, it’s also another example of how much these two adore each other. They play the mother-daughter-duo Lydia and Astrid Deetz in the movie, and off-screen they’ve both spoken so highly of each other and their relationship.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to see these two share the screen together, because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6. However, while we wait a bit longer to witness Ortega and Ryder’s on-screen chemistry, I’ll be thinking about this sweet moment during their premiere and these incredible and on-theme looks.