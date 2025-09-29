See Rick Springfield Run Into 99-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke At The Gym (And 'A Little Dance Step' Was Involved

Rocker Rick Springfield is looking pretty fit for a man of 76. Previous generations may remember him as the “Jessie’s Girl” singer. This generation may know the ‘80s heartthrob from the New York-set rom-com 13 Going on 30 as the singer that teen Jenna Rink had a crush on. While at the gym, Springfield ran into 99-year-old Mary Poppins alum Dick Van Dyke where there was apparently “a little dance step” involved.

Imagine heading to the gym thinking it’ll be like any other day to get your reps in, only to run into Mary Poppins’ Bert! That’s what happened to Springfield when he filmed an episode of Men’s Health there, only to run into the 99-year-old actor. Look at the “Love Somebody” singer’s celebratory Instagram post, and tell me I’m not the only one feeling nostalgic:

As you can see in the rockhard photo, Rick Springfield is posing with Dick Van Dyke as he’s sitting in a chest press machine. The two entertainers looked at the camera triumphantly with fists in the air as if they had just conquered an intense gym session.

At the beginning of the year, the American actor credited staying in shape at almost 100 due to working out three times a week. Clearly, dedication and stamina can never go out of style.

The part that impresses me the most, though, is that Van Dyke still had a spring in his “little dance step” that makes me wish I were there to see it. After all, you can’t forget that in the classic family flick , his character, Bert, was dancing all over the place, whether it was on the street or on top of chimney sweeps. Six decades later, it looks like the actor’s dance fever hasn’t escaped him one bit. Age is clearly no match for determination and a little showbiz flair.

Dick Van Dyke has been in the entertainment industry for 75 years on Broadway, leading his self-named CBS sitcom, starring in classic movie musicals , and more. But it’s evident that Mary Poppins will always ring true to the timeless actor’s heart.

When Van Dyke returned as Mr. Dawes Jr for Mary Poppins Returns, he still had pep in his step, singing and dancing a jig on his desk. It must be all of those gym workouts that the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star commits to that show how staying active and a lifetime of show business can go hand-in-hand.

