John Stamos Said Glen Powell Is 'The Man Who's Seen Me Naked More Times Than I'd Like To Admit' (And He Posted Photos To Prove It)

In honor of Glen Powell’s birthday, John Stamos is celebrating with…his birthday suit. That’s right, as the Top Gun: Maverick actor turned 37 on October 21, his Scream Queens co-star took to Instagram to wish him well. However, it also included him admitting that Powell is “the man who’s seen me naked more times than I’d like to admit,” and some photos that seem to prove it.

While Powell has a great run on both the 2025 TV schedule and 2025 movie schedule , yesterday, some took a moment to celebrate his birthday. As I mentioned, John Stamos was included in that bunch, as he posted the following silly photos he’s taken with Powell that show them nearly nude, hiding behind show curtains and towels and in a sauna on Instagram. Take a look:

I can’t stop laughing. All these photos are hilarious and show how fun these guys are. It also does prove the point Stamos made in the caption. Plus, I love that this is a topic he brings up time and time again.

For context, this isn’t the first time the Full House actor has posted that nearly nude photo of himself and Powell . Over a year ago, he hilariously uploaded it to celebrate Labor Day Weekend. Plus, he’s shared stories about things like shower scenes he’s filmed with the Twisters actor before. So, this birthday post feels pretty on-brand for the pals.

Along with this upload being very cheeky, it’s also a sweet example of the friendship these two share. Throughout the years, both of them have looked back fondly on their time working together on Scream Queens, and they’ve shown support for their other big (and silly) life moments. For example, a couple of years ago, when Glen Powell’s family dressed up as Buddy the Elf , Stamos commented that he’d like to play their “Mrs. Claus” next year.

So, overall, the continued friendship and support these two have for each other is wonderful. And the pictures that come with it are almost always hilarious, as John Stamos proved with these nearly nude photos.

Now, I’d love to hear the Fuller House star’s thoughts on Powell’s upcoming projects, like The Running Man, and wild scenes he’s been working on for them (like the one where he’ll be rappelling a building while only wearing a towel ).

I also think, based on this cheeky post, that John Stamos would be a fan of Powell’s new series Chad Powers (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ). Based on the fact that this birthday post falls right in line with other messages these two have sent each other, it seems like they share a sense of humor, and therefore, I think the Anyone But You actor’s pal would get a real kick out of his new comedy series.

Now, if you are looking to watch these guys in action, you can see them together in Scream Queens, which is streaming on Hulu. You can also catch Powell in his series Chad Powers, as it drops new episodes every Tuesday in the same place, and you can see him on the big screen when The Running Man hits theaters on November 14. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to see Stamos in Season 2 Palm Royale on Apple TV starting November 12.

I also hope that amid all their exciting releases, we get more fun posts like Stamos’ birthday tribute to Powell that included one hilarious admission about the number of times he’s seen him nude.