Someone’s Out There Asking Dancing With The Stars’ Robert Irwin The Important Questions: Have Thunder Down Under And the Chippendales Reached Out?

The first four weeks of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 have generated star-studded ballroom battles and unforgettable performances amid the 2025 TV schedule. But one of this season’s high-ranked celebrities to keep an eye on is Robert Irwin, whose undeniable passion for animals and sex appeal have shown through each of his routines. Given the Australian contestant’s irresistible charisma, someone out there asked Irwin if Thunder Down Under and the Chippendales have reached out to him, and his answer was too cute.

People’s Sexiest Man Alive campaigner Dylan Efron may be turning heads with his charm and swift moves, but competitor Robert Irwin has an allure of his own to show off, too. Irwin's TikTok Night salsa to Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” had him shirtless and electrifying. Not to mention the wildlife conservationist’s One-Hit Wonders Night tango to Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet” showed he's the definition of a leading man.

With all of that information in mind, ET asked the Australia Zoo employee if had heard from Chippendales to host a show. As he bashfully laughed, Irwin provided this adorable answer:

That is true! That is true. The Aussie boys as well, Thunder Down Under, also reached out. Mate, all power to ‘em.

As Chippendales and Thunder from Down Under are dance striptease shows, it must have been a huge compliment for Robert Irwin to be recognized by such infamous revenues. Irwin garnered a million views on YouTube from his “Move Your Feet” tango, it proves the TV personality has got the moves to attract fans on and off the dance floor.

Not only has Robert Irwin proven himself to be model material via DWTS, but he also made fans swoon after posting photos of himself modeling for his Bonds underwear campaign back in April. Still, after being contacted by the major male dance revenues, is that the path he’ll take after Dancing? Here was the TV presenter’s honest answer:

Not for me. Not right now. You know, I’ll take my shirt off every now and again. I’m gonna draw the line there.

Of course, Robert Irwin had to leave ET with a lovable “hips don’t lie” move! Though fans might be bummed they won’t see the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star shaking it for a Las Vegas crowd, it’s clear Irwin dances and models for the pure joy of performing. Anyone familiar with the Irwin family knows their top priority has always been protecting animals and raising awareness about wildlife conservation. At the same time, we can still dream of a Chippendales/Thunder From Down Under cameo.

Even if Chippendales or Thunder From Down Under aren't part of Irwin's plans, he's still making a dent in pop culture in another way. He's still moving his way to the top of the ranks in Dancing with the Stars. I can’t wait to see his dedication dance to his mother, Terri, which will air on Tuesday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can watch the “Dedication Night” episode via next-day streaming with a Disney+ subscription or a Hulu subscription.