The Fun Way Dick Van Dyke And His Family Celebrated His 100th Birthday: ‘It Went So Perfect’

Few pieces of good news this weekend could arguably top the fact the fact that legendary actor Dick Van Dyke just turned 100 years old on Saturday. The beloved performer was surrounded by family when he commemorated this incredible milestone and, of course, such an occasion included more than just some cake. While the family kept it low-key, they did put something fun together to make the day extra special, and I can’t imagine something more perfect.

Not only did Van Dyke's family honor his life, but also they found an incredibly sweet way to honor his decades-spanning career as a showman. Van Dyke’s wife, makeup artist Arlene Silver, who he met at the SAG Awards, organized a flashmob where dancers grooved to a melody of her husband's iconic songs. They also held a party in their home in Malibu, California. It was such a sweet idea and Van Dyke apparently loved it. Silver was ecstatic about how everything turned out, as she told People:

It went so perfect — just everything. And he was so happy. His face, I love to make him have that face. This felt so perfect.

I can’t imagine a better way to honor the career and the life of such an influential figure in American storytelling. From The Dick Van Dyke Show to the classic family flick Mary Poppins, Van Dyke’s work has always been rooted in absolute, unadulterated joy. He's responsible for the fondest childhood memories of so many people, and this is such a sweet way to go about celebrating him. Also for his family to be the one leading the performance likely made the occasion even more special.

While some may be tempted to think the Disney legend to sit comfortably in retirement, this has been quite an exciting time for him career wise. Van Dyke recently published a book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, which chronicles his unique and extraordinary life, and staying in shape to live to 100. He also wowed audiences with his spry cameo in Mary Poppins Returns. On top of that, he even competed on The Masked Singer in 2023 and, around Van Dyke’s 99th birthday, he starred in the music video for the Coldplay song "All My Love." He’s so inspiring, and a person can only hope to live a life as joyous and celebrated as his.

It’s a rare feat to turn 100 years old, to say the least, and something about Van Dyke celebrating such a birthday feels particularly special. He's an individual who has spent his life performing and bringing so much light into the lives of so many. It is so special that his family found a way to honor this on his big day, and he was able to experience the kind of joy his work has brought others.

Along with Van Dyke’s personal family celebration, the actor is also being celebrated this month with two documentaries about his life in honor of his 100th birthday. You can check out Starring Dick Van Dyke, now as it’s available to stream on PBS. Fans can also check out Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, which is in select theaters nationwide.