Seeing Tom Blyth And Rachel Zegler’s Adorable Reunion Has Convinced Me These Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Co-Stars Need To Make Another Movie Together

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was known to pack in a lot of emotional punches. Not only are we seeing how President Snow became the big baddie responsible for keeping The Hunger Games alive, but for his failed relationship with Lucy Gray Baird. After The Hunger Games co-stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler had an adorable reunion, now I really want to see these two make another movie together.

As soon as the first image from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes came out , it was plain to see we were gonna get some steamy chemistry from Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. If you thought the Hunger Games prequel film would be the only time you see these two again, check out this adorable reunion photo from Zegler reposted from Blyth’s Instagram Story below:

(Image credit: Rachel Zegler's Instagram)

Aww, the way Tom Blyth’s arm is wrapped around his former co-star as she poses with him! They look so sweet together. One of the best things about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was the on-screen chemistry the two had together as Coriolanus Snow helps Lucy Grey survive the next Hunger Games winner while she helps him secure his future within The Capitol. With Coriolanus Snow being a calculating mastermind and Lucy Grey being a free spirit, the two contrasting personalities made for a courtship that very well could compete with Katniss and Peeta’s romance .

The cute reunion between Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler came from the British actor visiting the West Side Story actress backstage for her stage musical Romeo + Juliet. Considering what a dream career achievement the Shakespeare-adapted musical was for the talented actress, it’s incredibly sweet he got to be there to reunite and lend support to his “bona fide Broadway star.” Here’s another sweet photo of the two being all hugs and smiles:

(Image credit: Rachel Zegler's Instagram)

They’re too cute for words, aren’t they? In fact, I really can’t get enough of the two’s budding chemistry that I would love it if the former Hunger Games stars would act together in another movie. It’s safe to rule out the possibility of the two having their place in the world of Panem ever again. After all, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ending had Lucy Grey make her escape away from the menacing Coriolanus and never to be seen again.

As much as Tom Blyth would love to return as President Snow in a future Hunger Games movie as well as Rachel Zegler for the Haymitch prequel film , it looks like their backstories have been completed as far as we know. Plus, Sunrise on the Reaping is supposed to take place 40 years after the previous prequel film. At the same time, it doesn’t mean the pair can’t find their way towards an entirely different romance movie in the future.



Seeing Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler’s cute photos of their backstage reunion shows their friendship and chemistry didn’t stop after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. As film history has shown there are plenty of acting duos that work with each other more than once , hopefully Blyth and Zegler will have their next movie together lined up in the future. Until then, you can watch these two in their Hunger Games prequel film on Starz.