Would The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’ Tom Blyth Return To Hunger Games As Snow? Here’s The Latest From The Actor

Every few years a Young Adult franchise will become a sensation. Following vampire-mania with Twilight, The Hunger Games franchise took over thanks to both the novels and Jennifer Lawrence's films. Panem finally returned to theaters with last year's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was a prequel set during the 10th annual Games. Following Songbirds and Snakes' success, would Tom Blyth return for another appearance as Snow? Here's the latest from the actor.

What has Tom Blyth said about returning to The Hunger Games?

The cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was led by Blyth and Rachel Zegler, who played star-crossed lovers. It was fascinating to see how this younger version of Snow initially tried to be a hero, before eventually resorting to violence and helping form Panem as Hunger Games fan know it. When speaking with ScreenRant recently, he was asked if he'd be down to return to the dystopian franchise. He responded eagerly, saying:

Yeah, yeah, yeah. It'd be a no-brainer. I feel like I was so fortunate to get to step into that world, and I really love everyone involved: Francis Lawrence, Nina Jacobson, and Suzanne Collins. But it would be really cool to keep digging into that story, and I do think fans feel this too. I think they were very excited to reignite the world, and I think people feel like within that reigniting, there's more to do. There are more stories to delve into.

Well, that's super exciting. Sounds like Blyth would happily bring his take on Coriolanus Snow back to the big screen for another project. What's more, he wants to give fans what they want, while also reuniting with the creative who brought Panem to life in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Fans are definitely eager to see the story continued, especially thanks to Songbirds and Snakes' ending. Like the novel before it, the fate of Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird is left ambiguous. Did she survive, and if so what came of her?

Later in his same interview, Tom Blyth expressed his interest to explore more sides f Snow... even if a future movie doesn't actually center around him. In the actor's words:

I do think there's more to Coriolanus’ story to delve into, whether he's the lead character or whether he's a periphery character and we look at someone else's story. But I think it'd be fascinating to see his continued rise to power and what happens along the way.

Rachel Zegler has also expressed interest in continuing Lucy Gray's mysterious story for another Hunger Games movie, so it seems like the cast is ready to dive back in. In addition to seeing how Blyth and Lucy's lives continue, fans like myself also want to see how Hunter Schafer's Tigris becomes the stylist and rebel we met in Mockingjay- Part 2.

Hopefully more information about the Hunger Games' future in theaters is revealed sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to see when you'll return to theaters.