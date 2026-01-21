I Know This Might Sound Weird, But Now I'm Somewhat Less Excited For Avengers: Doomsday After Seeing That Recent X-Men Trailer

I know this might not make much sense, but after seeing the X-Men in the recent trailer for Avengers: Doomsday , I’m actually less excited for the movie now.

And, like, huh? When people first saw that Chris Evans was returning as Captain America , I heard grumbling online that this just showed that the MCU was “desperate.” But, I didn’t see it that way. In fact, I thought it was actually nice to see characters like Cap and Thor returning, as I missed them. Their absence as a team has actually kind of been the reason why I’ve been off the Marvel hype train for a while.

However, while I’ve heard people say that NOW they’re excited after seeing the X-Men in this recent trailer, it's actually had the opposite effect on me. Here’s why.

(Image credit: Marvel)

After Getting A Brand New Fantastic Four Team, I Kind Of Wish We Got New X-Men Actors, Too

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. I’ve liked every Fantastic Four movie . And yes, that includes the old Chris Evans one , as well as the one with Michael B. Jordan .

That said, I’m glad that we got a new team when Marvel's “First Family” came to the MCU. While it was cool to see so many Fox Marvel characters in Deadpool & Wolverine, that was mainly because they were being cheeky about it, and also because it felt like closure to the Fox Marvel films.

However, when I saw Professor Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops in the recent Avengers: Doomsday trailer, it just made me feel… well, tired, if I'm being completely honest. It made me feel old. While I loved James Marsden as Cyclops in the old movies (even though he went out kind of dirty in X-Men: The Last Stand.… which is a movie I genuinely enjoy ), I would rather see a new Cyclops, just like we got a new Mister Fantastic.

But that’s not the only reason why my enthusiasm for this new movie has kind of flagged…

(Image credit: Marvel)

This New Trailer Kind Of Feels Disconnected From The Other Three

Another thing that makes me less interested after seeing the X-Men in this recent trailer is that it feels so disconnected from the other three trailers, which featured Avengers (such as the most recent one with Black Panther characters ).

Deadpool was a Fox Marvel character before Disney acquired the company. So even though he's now in the MCU, he doesn’t really feel like an MCU character. In that way, it's going to feel weird for me if he appears alongside Star-Lord or Captain Marvel.

And this is something I never even thought about prior to seeing the X-Men in this recent trailer. I’ve now watched all four trailers in a row, and the X-Men one just felt tonally different, which makes sense. The Fox Marvel films don’t feel like the MCU ones, and vice-versa.

But I don’t know if I like that now that I've seen the juxtaposition. I'll wait and see, of course, but this trailer somewhat deflates my enthusiasm. That said, there’s just one final reason why this X-Men trailer kills it for me.

(Image credit: Marvel)

If You Want To Get Me Excited, Show Me Doctor Doom!

I know the powers that be are saving their biggest trump card for later - that being Doctor Doom - but if they honestly want to get me excited for this movie, they need to show me the ruler of Latveria!

Because I’ve seen Steve Rogers already. I’ve seen Thor. I’ve seen the Fox X-Men. But do you know who I haven’t seen yet? Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom! This goes back to what I said about the previous versions that we’ve already gotten of the Fantastic Four, where we also saw different versions of Doom, but we've never seen him played by Robert Downey Jr.