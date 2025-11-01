As Devil Wears Prada 2 Set Photos Drop, Emily Blunt Reveals One Way The Cast Is Trying To Avoid Spoiling Outfits

After almost 20 years, it’s amazing news that the long-awaited Devil Wears Prada sequel will be hitting theaters next spring . But clearly, fans cannot wait until then, as they continuously post set photos that reveal the most fashionable costume choices of each fan-favorite character. However, Emily Blunt, who will reprise her role as Emily Charlton, revealed one way that the cast has been trying to avoid spoiling outfits as best they can.

Typically, spoilers about an upcoming movie could be revealed if an actor is spotted on set by the public or if they are seen filming at a notable location or set. But The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a fashion movie, which means the costumes are spoilers too. While speaking to Variety , Emily Blunt opened up about being aware of that fact and how much attention this movie's production has gotten. Speaking about how they're trying to keep some of their characters' outfits a secret, she explained:

Overwhelming — in a good way. I’ve never experienced a movie being shot with this much attention. We’re trying to keep the mystique — changing in bathrooms to avoid being seen in costume — but there are fans everywhere. Playing Emily again feels like slipping into a deranged pair of old slippers. She’s insane, and I love her.

Imagine entering a public restroom only to find Emily Charlton or Miranda Priestly in there with you! But hey, you do what you have to do. With the movie filmed on location in the populous area of New York City, there have been plenty of onlookers with cameras who want in on the action. So, it makes sense that the cast and crew are doing what they can to maintain some surprises when it comes to the film's costumes.

The first costume spoiler for The Devil Wears Prada 2 came from Anne Hathaway, who looked super business chic in her striped vest-and-pants ensemble. Then, Meryl Streep pulled off the most stunning Miranda Priestly look , wearing a rose-red dress that’s totally Met Gala material. And you can’t forget about Emily Blunt’s outfits for the sequel , as we saw her in a black-and-white pinstripe suit. Based on all of these on-set photos, it looks like the cast and crew of the 2026 movie release are ready to bring their fashion A-game once again.

Previously, Emily Blunt compared all of the attention for her upcoming comedy to a “zoo exhibit.” So, you can imagine what the British actress said to Variety when it came to revealing anything else about the spring sequel:

Disney will come swinging if I say anything. We are still shooting. I had a break to put ‘The Smashing Machine’ out and then I’m back.

With all of the outfit spoilers that have come out for The Devil Wears Prada 2, you would think the creative team would mind these on-set photos surfacing before the movie’s trailer even premieres. However, they’ve expressed that the attention surrounding the sequel has left them complimented about the excitement. Plus, I'm sure they knew what they were getting into as they filmed parts of the movie in iconic New York City locations.

But, I’m sure there will be more outfits in the final product that on-set photos have yet to capture.

Despite Emily Blunt and the cast having to change in restrooms to avoid outfit spoilers, the enormous group of fans waiting for this movie and the fact that they're filming on location make it nearly impossible to keep every costume under wraps. At the same time, we can consider it huge praise that fans are hyped to see every look before the film even premieres.

You’ll get your chance to see each memorable character look runway-ready when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, 2026.