Seth Rogen Admits He Totally Knows He Looks Older Than 'Ageless' Paul Rudd These Days

Money can’t buy complete happiness, but it just may be able to buy immortality. Keanu Reeves is at the center of a very serious fan theory that believes him to be immortal , and Paul Rudd is looking pretty ageless these days, too. Seth Rogen, who has a long history of working with Rudd, recently appeared in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial with the Clueless actor and admits he totally knows that he looks like Rudd’s older uncle now.

Seth Rogen has worked with Paul Rudd since the early 2000s, near the beginning of Rogen’s acting career. Rudd has over 10 years on Rogen, though, and still looks pretty much the same as he did in Clueless . Of course, that film released before Rogen even got into the acting game with the series Freaks and Geeks. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the Canada native talked about filming the Lays Super Bowl commercial with his friend and having the realization that he looks like his senior. Here’s what he says, exactly:

Yeah, it was a little alarming in some ways honestly because when I started working with Paul Rudd, he was older than I was. And now, I’ve somehow passed him….You would assume I was his uncle.

Seth Rogen always has a way of looking at things with humor (even an Adele concert experience). However, there’s got to be a slight underlying sting that comes with the realization that Paul Rudd, who is in his 50s now, looks like his nephew. Honestly though, Rogen is aging like fine wine, a fact that was made clearer by his recent beard trim. In short, his graying hair suits him, so he really has nothing to worry about there.

In Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd’s Super Bowl commercial, they reference their longtime friendship in a comedic and fictionalized way. You can check out the two reliving their Lays-centric fake memories in the TV spot below:

Like pretty much every other year, the Super Bowl was full of star-studded moments, with the comedic pair's TV spot just being one. This year was also seemingly focused on throwbacks, from the amazing halftime show with some of the most iconic hip-hop artists alive today to GM’s nostalgic Austin Powers spot . Since the two actors haven’t been in a film together since Knocked Up in 2007, their promo fit perfectly into the theme.

While Paul Rudd has his hands full with his Marvel career and Apple TV+ show, Seth Rogen is keeping pretty busy for someone who has portrayed a slacker so many times on screen. He’s got plenty of upcoming projects , and has plenty of behind-the-scenes from shows like The Boys and its spinoffs , which you’ll be able to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription . He also has his own weed company , put out his own book last year, and, oddly enough, keeps up with his pottery hobby and consistently provides updates on it.

With him being so busy, it’s awesome that Seth Rogen was able to take the time to walk through a fictionalized history with Paul Rudd. Even if it did lead to the realization that Rudd is most likely clued into Keanu Reeves’ immortality secret.