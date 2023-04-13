Seth Rogen And The Rest Of The Super Mario Bros. Cast Talk What They Would Do If They Could Spend A Day With Their Characters, And Their Answers Are Delightful
I'd also like to spend my days like this.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been making waves at the box office (Chris Pratt and his baby goat have been celebrating) since its opening day. The movie has shattered records left and right, setting new benchmarks for animated films, five-day openings, and video game movies. Despite some initial skepticism from fans, the star-studded voice cast has proven to be a hit with audiences. So, while many people made their way to the theaters to be immersed in Mario's world, Seth Rogen and the rest of the talented cast opened up, with some hilarious answers, about what they would do if they had a chance to spend the day with their characters. Honestly, these answers are so delightful!
Seth Rogen, who voices Donkey Kong in the movie, had a perfect response to being asked how he would spend the day with his iconic gorilla character. The actor jokingly responded to IMDB:
Look out, mustached men, because Rogen is taking it old school! Obviously, the Superbad actor’s answer is in good spirit and harkened back to Donkey Kong’s first video game appearance.
While Rogen is ready to cause havoc with Donkey Kong, Luigi voice actor Charlie Day just wants to have a nice day on the town with his character. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star said he would have some fashion questions for the pair of plumbers, explaining his ideal outing as:
Mario actor Chris Pratt kept his answer a bit more classy. According to him, he would like to break bread with the character’s families. Pratt responded:
I bet holidays would never be boring in the Mushroom Kingdom, or Mario's home in Brooklyn with his family. Maybe Pratt is on to something.
Anya Taylor-Joy said she wants to hit the road with Princess Peach. The actress explained that she’s all ready to strap on her motorcycle helmet, explaining:
Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Toad, said he’d leave it up to his pintsized fungi friend to figure out what they would do for the day. Key told the outlet:
Of course, leave it to Jack Black to think of something that would totally rock for him and his character Bowser to do. According to the School of Rock star, the villainous King Koopa could be a great friend for metalheads. He told IMDB:
Could you even imagine Bowser rocking out to Tenacious D's "Tribute"? Now that would be the greatest song in the world! This wasn't the only funny answer the cast had up their collective sleeves. You can see them answering some of the most burning questions in the full video interview below.
It’s clear that the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is having a blast imagining bringing their beloved personas to life and spending the day with them. It’s probably good that all the actors behind the game adaptation seem to love their roles because, after such a successful opening weekend, it seems like a sequel must be a serious conversation being had between Nintendo and Illumination Studios. Besides, the movie already teased a follow-up with an end credits sequence and some unresolved plot threads in the first film. So here’s hoping filmmakers can write a script that entices these A-Listers back for a follow-up.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to chug along in cinemas. Make sure to check your local listings for times so that you can check out this talented voice cast bringing some of the most iconic video game characters to life. You can also check out our schedule of 2023 new movie releases to plan your next action-packed trip to the theater.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
