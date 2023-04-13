Seth Rogen And The Rest Of The Super Mario Bros. Cast Talk What They Would Do If They Could Spend A Day With Their Characters, And Their Answers Are Delightful

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been making waves at the box office (Chris Pratt and his baby goat have been celebrating ) since its opening day. The movie has shattered records left and right, setting new benchmarks for animated films, five-day openings, and video game movies. Despite some initial skepticism from fans, the star-studded voice cast has proven to be a hit with audiences. So, while many people made their way to the theaters to be immersed in Mario's world, Seth Rogen and the rest of the talented cast opened up, with some hilarious answers, about what they would do if they had a chance to spend the day with their characters. Honestly, these answers are so delightful!

Seth Rogen, who voices Donkey Kong in the movie, had a perfect response to being asked how he would spend the day with his iconic gorilla character. The actor jokingly responded to IMDB :

I would throw some barrels at some Italians. [TRADEMARK ROGEN LAUGH] Just living the dream. Any dude in a mustache and overalls, I’d toss a barrel at his head. [TRADEMARK ROGEN LAUGH]

Look out, mustached men, because Rogen is taking it old school! Obviously, the Superbad actor’s answer is in good spirit and harkened back to Donkey Kong’s first video game appearance.

While Rogen is ready to cause havoc with Donkey Kong, Luigi voice actor Charlie Day just wants to have a nice day on the town with his character. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star said he would have some fashion questions for the pair of plumbers, explaining his ideal outing as:

I’d go overalls shopping. I’d say, 'Where do you guys get these overalls? Let's go.'

Mario actor Chris Pratt kept his answer a bit more classy. According to him, he would like to break bread with the character’s families. Pratt responded:

I want to sit down and have a meal with their family. That seems like it’d be really fun and exciting, like, to sit down and just hear them all go back and forth.

I bet holidays would never be boring in the Mushroom Kingdom, or Mario's home in Brooklyn with his family. Maybe Pratt is on to something.

Anya Taylor-Joy said she wants to hit the road with Princess Peach. The actress explained that she’s all ready to strap on her motorcycle helmet, explaining:

I’d ride motorcycles with her. I think that would be so much fun. I’d be like 'Let's go.' [LAUGHS] Let’s get on the PCH and just, like, drive forever.

Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Toad, said he’d leave it up to his pintsized fungi friend to figure out what they would do for the day. Key told the outlet:

I would ask Toad what he would want, he would probably say, [Toad Voice] 'I don’t care. Whatever you want to do.' Maybe I’d take Toad to Central Park. He could visit some other toadstools.

Of course, leave it to Jack Black to think of something that would totally rock for him and his character Bowser to do. According to the School of Rock star, the villainous King Koopa could be a great friend for metalheads. He told IMDB:

Bowser, we would definitely go rockin’. We would go check out some concerts together. Bowser could be a great friend to have if you’re in a heavy metal band. Can you imagine if Bowser came out on stage? You wouldn’t need to have a pyro budget. You’d just say 'Dude, blow a fireball right at the end of this massively rocking song.' I know we’d love to have him on stage for Tenacious D.

Could you even imagine Bowser rocking out to Tenacious D's "Tribute"? Now that would be the greatest song in the world! This wasn't the only funny answer the cast had up their collective sleeves. You can see them answering some of the most burning questions in the full video interview below.

It’s clear that the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is having a blast imagining bringing their beloved personas to life and spending the day with them. It’s probably good that all the actors behind the game adaptation seem to love their roles because, after such a successful opening weekend, it seems like a sequel must be a serious conversation being had between Nintendo and Illumination Studios. Besides, the movie already teased a follow-up with an end credits sequence and some unresolved plot threads in the first film . So here’s hoping filmmakers can write a script that entices these A-Listers back for a follow-up.