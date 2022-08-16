Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Has A Hilarious Reaction To Jonathan Majors’ Jacked Look For Creed III

We already know that Jonathan Major’s Kang will be a major force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s an upcoming Avengers movie with the character’s name on it, after all. But the MCU isn’t the only place where Jonathan Majors is going to be kicking some ass. A new photo of Majors on the set of Creed III has been revealed and at least one Marvel hero is quaking in his boots.

Simu Liu, who played Shang- Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , and will do so again in the future , posted a picture of a straight up jacked Jonathan Majors. Not only is Majors looking like a walking brick wall here but he looks like an angry one, and as Liu says on Twitter in no uncertain terms. If this is what Kang looks like, the Avengers are going to get pounded into dust.

bro the Avengers are straight up effed pic.twitter.com/A75osE4U1RAugust 15, 2022 See more

We knew that Jonathan Majors was going to have to g et into serious shape to play opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III but this is the best look yet we have of just what that means, and he will certainly be an imposing adversary. Adonis Creed is no small man, but it looks like this character is going to absolutely dwarf him.

One thing that does seem clear is that between Creed III and the Marvel Cinematic Universe Jonathan Majors is going to be a big part of the big screen for some time to come. By the time he’s done Majors is going to be a massive star , his talent as an actor was already well known, which is how he ended up with these high profile gigs in the first place.

Of course, while it will be a few years before we see Kang take on the Avengers, in the appropriately named Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , we will see Jonathan Majors as Kang before that. We know Kang will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and he will likely show up in other places as well. Beyond that, there’s a good chance we could see various multiverse versions of the villain appear over the course of the next couple of phases.