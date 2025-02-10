A Bunch Of Pro Golfers Are Going To Show Up In Happy Gilmore 2, And Apparently It’s Not Even Cameos. What We Know

One of the most exciting upcoming movie releases is one that I predict will also go down as one of the biggest Netflix movies of 2025, thanks to the unending popularity of Adam Sandler. Of course I’m referring to the long-awaited sequel Happy Gilmore 2, which will give cinema’s greatest underachieving golfer another chance to prove his worth on the course. And this time around, he’ll be surrounded by way more legitimate professionals.

As previously revealed during the film’s production, which boasted Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck as director, Happy Gilmore 2 is bringing back (and flashback-deaging) beloved stars like Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller and more alongside a slew of new additions like Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and Margaret Qualley. But it sounds like the total number of pro golfers appearing in the film outnumbers all of the celebs that have been announced so far.

Including John Daly, who confirmed his cameo back in October, a whopping 27 PGA and LIV golfers will be featured on screen when Happy Gilmore 2 rolls around, and it won’t just be for a big group shot where you’ll have to blink and squint to recognize all involved. According to Netflix’s Full Swing creator Chad Mumm, who helped out behind the scenes on the Happy Madison production:

These aren’t like drive-by cameos. They’re in the entire third act of the movie, they have a lot of lines.

I love when movies bring in famed faces that actually have a recurring presence, even if they may not directly impact the plot in a huge way, as opposed to an overly rushed cameo. And while I'm not sure exactly how many lines all of these guys will get, here's a shortlist of all the golfers that fans will see in the sports comedy.

The Golfers Who Will Reportedly Appear In Happy Gilmore 2

Keegan Bradley

John Daly

Bryson DeChambeau

Rickie Fowler

Tom Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy

Colin Morikawa

Jack Nicklaus

Corey Pavin

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Lee Trevino

Will Zalatoris

1996's Happy Gilmore did feature a couple of major golfers in the aforementioned Lee Trevino and Mark Lye, but the sequel is obviously going above and beyond when it comes to filling out what'll presumably be another tournament-based narrative. And certainly, the movie could have just filled its fairways and greens with actors filling the golfer roles, but that's not what the star and producer had in mind.

Adam Sandler's 2022 team-up with director Jeremiah Zagar, the basketball dramedy Hustle, was apparently an inspirational touchstone for the actor, at least when it comes to filling roles. According to Chad Mumm:

[Sandler] wanted the golf to be as authentic as the basketball was in Hustle.

Anybody who watched Hustle knows that the film utilized a downright shocking number of past and then-present NBA stars, from Dr. J and Charles Barkley to Trae Young and Khris Middleton. I believe the number of PGA and LIV golfers is technically higher than the NBA greats in Hustle, but who's counting, you know?

Check out the first teaser for Happy Gilmore 2, which is still the only footage we've seen from the upcoming film.

Without a release date locked down just yet, Happy Gilmore 2 will arrive on Netflix at some point in 2025. I can't tell whether it would be good synergy to align the release with a major golf tournament, or if the core audience would already be too busy to watch, but I guess we'll see.