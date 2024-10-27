Julie Bowen Has Me Excited About Cameos In Happy Gilmore 2, But I Really Love Her Sweet Take On Reuniting With Adam Sandler

Happy Gilmore 2 is finally happening, and franchise lead Adam Sandler is reprising his role as the titular, temperamental hockey player-turned-golfer. Joining Sandler in the 2025 movie release will be Christopher MacDonald, who returns as Shooter McGavin, and Julie Bowen, who’s set to reprise Virginia Venit. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the stars have been hinting what fans can expect. I’m personally excited by Bowen’s tease regarding the film’s cameos, though what I really love is her sweet take on reuniting with Sandler.

What Did Julie Bowen Say About The Cameos In Happy Gilmore 2?

It’s not unusual for any of Adam Sandler’s movies to feature brief appearances from major stars, and Happy 2 will follow suit. Those who need fresh evidence of that should be happy to hear what Julie Bowen had to say. Ever enthusiastic, the Modern Family alum hyped up the flick while speaking with People . She obviously didn’t go into specifics in regard to the stars she managed to rub shoulders with. However, it sounds like even she was enamored by the level of talent that rolled up to the set on a daily basis:

This one feels big. Really huge. Every day it feels big. Every day I got to work, I'm like, 'Is that...?' I'm not allowed to say who's in it, but I'm just like, 'What?!' But these people all showed up for Adam because Adam makes everybody feel like they're welcome, and he's just so gracious and lovely.

Fans could surely get hyped following that “huge” tease. This update comes after the reveals of a couple of other major cameos from professional sports figures. After some rumors made the rounds, Adam Sandler confirmed Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs for the movie. Not only that, but golfer John Daly revealed that he would appear in HG2 as well and confirmed that his material had already been filmed. Considering how Adam Sandler rolls as well as the tease above, there are sure to be more big names in the mix that we just don’t know about.

It’s refreshing to hear that the Totally Killer actress was so excited to be in the presence of major stars, considering her own celebrity status. However, her admiration for the Waterboy icon will truly warm your heart.

Julie Bowen Shared Some Lovely Thoughts On Adam Sandler

Happy Gilmore 2 isn’t the first time that Julie Bowen has worked with Adam Sandler since they shot the first film. They previously collaborated on the 2020 spooky comedy Hubie Halloween as well. Based on the additional comments that Bowen shared with People, the Billy Madison star has changed, in some respects, over the years. However, it sounds like he’s done so in all the best possible ways:

All of his friends, either from growing up or the ones he's met along the way, they're all part of the production or they're in it. Adam has gotten to be so multi-dimensional. He always was, but he's gotten only richer, not money, but as a person.

More on Happy Gilmore (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Happy Gilmore 2: Everything We Know About The Adam Sandler Sequel

It’s true that the Uncut Gems star does indeed hire a lot of his friends and frequent collaborators for his movies, which apparently contributes to a positive atmosphere. The bulk of these features are made under Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions banner, which has been in existence for nearly 25 years now. Lauren Lapkus, who starred in the Happy Madison-produced film The Wrong Missy, spoke about why Sandler’s film’s work so well, attributing it to the family-like vibe on the sets.

The comments from both Lauren Lapkus and Julie Bowen seem to indicate that Adam Sandler’s approach to hiring people and his way of setting the tone on sets is much appreciated. When it comes to Bowen, I can’t wait to see her reprise her role as Virginia in Happy Gilmore 2 and share the screen with notable stars. Also, the viewing experience will be that much sweeter for me knowing just how much Bowen relished working with Sandler.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors