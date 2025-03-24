After Happy Gilmore 2 Revealed The Waterboy's Nipple-Twister Is Back, I Really Hope Some Other Adam Sandler Movie Characters Are Also Returning

All of Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows pale in comparison to the mightiest of mighty releases hitting the streaming giant this summer: Adam Sandler’s highly anticipated sequel Happy Gilmore 2. A release date was finally set as the first full-length trailer was released, and fans were shocked and wildly pleased by the return of The Waterboy’s nipple-twisting assistant coach Farmer Fran among other previously revealed cast members and returning characters, such as Ben Stiller’s nightmare orderly Hal L.

Considering Blake Clarke went on to appear as Farmer Fran in the Happy Madison production Joe Dirt, it’s not out of the question that Happy Gilmore 2 could be a conduit to the multiverse of Adam Sandler movies. Imagine a film where various characters from the actor’s filmography pop onto a golf course or inside a country club just long enough to break reality.

Since it wouldn’t make sense to bring in any of Adam Sandler’s many heart-of-gold characters, as not to cause confusion, here are some other Sandler-adjacent characters I’d love to see reprised in the new movie.

"Bedtime" Bobby Barnes

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sure, gold and professional wrestling are at completely different points on the sports spectrum, but athletes in both worlds require talent, dexterity, patience, and a way with words. And it doesn't hurt to have a head of hair big enough to catch the attention of ships lost at sea. So I'd love to see Terry Crews' Sandly Wexler brawler Bobby Barnes showing up at some point in Happy Gilmore 2.

Perhaps there's a sports-related convention happening, where Barnes and Happy are both on hand signing autographs for fans. Or maybe we find out that Bobby is actually the long-lost son of Chubbs Peterson, and....wait, no, that's just dumb.

Julian "Frankenstein" McGrath

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

How awesome would it be to see either Dylan or Cole Sprouse returning to their breakout feature film role as Frankenstein himself, or rather Julian McGrath, from 1999's Big Daddy? The twin brothers have obviously gone on to bigger and brighter heights in Hollywood since that era where they co-played the biological kid of Sandler's Sonny Koufax.

It would probably take some very specific costume choices to even pull off the reference point, considering Julian was meant to be five years old during the film's timeline. It'd be even cooler if one of the Sprouse brothers was playing one of Happy Gilmore's kids in the sequel, but that might break the space-time-Sadler continuum.

Crazy Eyes (Mr. Deeds)

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

While not as outwardly homicidal as Con-Air villain Garland Greene, Steve Buscemi’s Mr. Deeds character Crazy Eyes is perhaps in the same general mentally disturbed area as the Marietta Mangler. In the scheme of things, Crazy Eyes isn’t exactly the deepest character, and is largely noteworthy for how amblyopia has affected his peepers. Which means he’s the perfect kind of non-consequential character to pop up for a ridiculous appearance.

Or, without Joe Flaherty around to call Happy a jackass during matches, Buscemi's character could provide a change of pace. Plus, Crazy Eyes may be a huge golf fanatic and we just never knew about it.

The Penguin (Billy Madison)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If I'm being honest here, after seeing Farmer Fran gleefully tweaking his nips in the Happy Gilmore 2 promo, my brain immediately wondered what would need to happen in order for Billy Madison's hallucinated penguin to appear. So I think if this cameo actually makes it into the annals of reality, the rest of these options can be dutifully ignored.

Still not sure how it would go down, but I feel like Happy Gilmore is the type of guy who may very well imbibe hallucinogens on any given day. And I also feel like Shooter McGavin is the type of guy who would spike an unaware competitor's drink with hallucinogens to screw with their playing skills. But if there's a news broadcast at some point that talks about scientists discovering a giant penguin in the wild, I'd take that as well.

While it might be overkill for Happy Gilmore 2 to add any further guest stars to its already stacked lineup, which also boasts over two dozen real-life golfers. Find out everyone who's involved when the comedy sequel becomes available to stream on Friday, July 25, with a Netflix subscription.