Ahead Of Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, Shooter McGavin Actor Recalls The Moment He Knew His Character Had Become Famous

After it was announced that Adam Sandler would be making a Happy Gilmore 2 for Netflix, excitement from fans of the comedian has been at an all-time high, and speculation has begun about who will return for it. Among the most important characters that we need to see in Happy Gilmore 2 is Shooter McGavin, the golf-obsessed, wildly unlikable villain portrayed by Christopher McDonald. Now, that actor is reflecting on his experience making the film and when he felt like it had reached a huge audience.

In an interview with TV Insider , the actor talked about his own nostalgia surrounding Happy Gilmore, and the impact the movie has had over the last 28 years. At the time, Sandler was just coming off of his Saturday Night Live run, and he was a big star because of it. Christopher McDonald was already a recognizable face from some of his projects like Thelma and Louise and Chances Are, but Happy Gilmore was something so much bigger. He reminisced on this when he realized the extent of the movie’s popularity, saying:

I chose to embrace it because it was a very fun role, and I loved it. The moment happened when I couldn’t walk down the street in New York and people couldn’t help but say, ‘Shoota!’ It used to be, ‘Why are you so mean to Thelma in Thelma & Louise?’ I said, “Well, she had to go over the cliff for her to come back to me.’ They would yell out Darryl or another name from the things I did, but Shooter is everywhere. Once it hit television it exploded. The movie came out and made decent money and then wow. Once it got to television, people watched it because it’s such a funny movie. I’ve been an ambassador for it because it has brought a lot of joy to my life. I have gotten to play good golf with cool people, and it’s a great game. Then something like this pops up.

In his own way, McDonald has become a bit of a golf icon himself, receiving attention whenever he attends golf events.

Shooter McGavin may be one of the meanest villains of the '90s , but his performance as the character is iconic, and holds a special place in the hearts of fans. This is why he definitely needs to be a part of Happy Gilmore 2. Thankfully, he is open to the idea of reprising his role. He has yet to read the script, but even his potential involvement is promising. He said:

I would like to a and b, be in it. That’s a good question actually. I can’t really talk about it though because I have yet to read it. I don’t know how involved I am, but it’s sure to be hysterical. I’d like to see a little rematch or anything. Those guys have been writing this for a while now. I just want to go along for the ride and have a great time.

I wonder what Happy Gilmore 2 could have in store for McDonald's character? At the end of the original movie, Shooter is stampeded by a mob of fans after he tries to steal Happy’s gold jacket. It feels like a bit of an end for the arrogant golfer antagonist, but fans never really see what the outcome is after this beating. I could totally see him surviving, albeit injured, and going after Happy once again for revenge. Even if Shooter isn’t the main villain for the sequel, I know fans would love to see him back for at least a cameo.

Knowing that Sandler and the rest of the creative team have been working on the script for a while is promising. Fans of the original will want to make sure that the story is perfect before going into production, and Happy Gilmore 2 is as funny as it could possibly be. Sandler has made several movies in partnership with Netflix like the Murder Mystery movies, Hustle, and Hubie Halloween. However with such a legacy like Happy Gilmore, and it being considered one of Sandler’s best comedies , there will definitely be a lot of eyes on the project.

We don’t have a release date yet for Happy Gilmore 2, but it will likely be available for those with a Netflix subscription in the near future. In the meantime, fans can revisit Christopher McDonald in the original Happy Gilmore, which is now available to rent on Amazon .