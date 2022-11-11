Simu Liu Reacts To Modeling Shirtless For Savage X Fenty After Those Infamous Stock Photos
The Marvel star wants you to know it wasn’t his idea.
Simu Liu is no stranger to modeling. Though the actor is the first to admit that calling his early modeling work a career is being generous. It’s now relatively well known Liu’s career began humbly as a model in stock images. And in the past, the actor has not been afraid to join in with fans compiling his stock images for a good laugh. But The Avengers actor is jokingly responding to turning heads with his shirtless appearance modeling for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4.
The upcoming Barbie actor revealed to E! Online that he was only ever paid $100 for his time as a stock photo model. That wasn’t all the actor was wanting to make known. He also told the outlet that he was technically an Abercrombie and Fitch model in Canada for a short time. But, he stressed “model” was a loose definition. He said:
Simu Liu also spoke about how honored he was to be asked to be a part of Rihanna’s billion-dollar brand showcase and cultural event. Though, he joked that he wanted the “record” to show going shirtless for the star-studded event was not his idea but was, in fact, the only outfit he was presented with for the show. The actor continued:
Uh-huh, likely story. But who can blame the star for finding any excuse to go shirtless when he has undoubtedly worked tirelessly for a martial artist physique?
Liu’s next project is a bit of a departure from his superhero and martial arts skill-flexing role in upcoming Marvel movies. The star was cast in February for an unknown part in the Greta Gerwig, co-written and directed Barbie movie. We don’t know much about the film, but we do know the Marvel star raved about the script and revealed he waxed for his character. So it sounds like Simu Liu’s Barbie role will turn as many heads as his shirtless Savage X Fenty appearance did. Here’s hoping the actor has another funny response when the 2023 new movie releases in theaters next July.
In the meantime, you can watch Simu Liu in his first action-packed Marvel appearance, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, streaming with a Disney+ subscription.
