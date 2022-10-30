Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: What To Know, Including When And How To Watch

The past year or so has been a remarkable stretch of time for Rihanna, as the Grammy Award-winning artist gave birth to her first child, became a billionaire, and was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show. On top of all of that, the multi-talented performer’s Savage X Fenty fashion line has continued to be a rousing success with its assortment of feisty lingerie.

Since the launch of the brand a few years ago, the singer and entrepreneur has debuted her latest offerings on Prime Video with a multimedia experience like none other. The latest show in the series featuring the hottest musical artists and A-list celebrities is right around the corner, and we have some details on the upcoming show you won’t want to miss. Here’s what to know about Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, including when and how to watch one of the most unique and vibrant options on the 2022 fall TV schedule.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Premieres November 9th On Prime Video

If you want to see what Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion line is all about, you will have an opportunity to do so when the company’s fourth consecutive fashion experience, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, premieres Wednesday, November 9th on Prime Video.

Although Amazon has yet to reveal the runtime of the boundary-breaking and tradition-challenging visual spectacle, previous shows have been anywhere from 40 to 56 minutes in length.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The ‘Un-Missable Visual Feast’ Will Debut Rihanna’s Latest Savage X Fenty Styles

When Amazon Studios announced the upcoming fashion show, it described it as “an un-missable visual feast” that will blend choreography, style, and music with “the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.” Throughout the multimedia experience, Rihanna and company will showcase the latest styles from her Savage X Fenty line that have been described as an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment.

In addition to designing the clothes and further developing her brand, Rihanna served as the executive producer and creative director of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

(Image credit: Sony Music Publishing)

Anitta, Maxwell, And Others Are Set To Perform

Just like in previous installments of the fashion experience, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will feature a number of performances from chart-topping musical artists. Here is a breakdown of who’s performing at Rihanna’s lauded Prime Video exclusive multimedia experience.

Anitta, the singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer who made history when she became the first Brazilian to win an award at the MTV VMAs in August 2022, according to Vogue, is set to perform in Rihanna’s fashion show. Maxwell, who has won multiple Grammys and other accolades over the course of the past four decades, will also give a special performance during Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

Also set to perform during Rihanna’s fashion show is Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy, whose music has continued to increase in popularity since making his debut with 2013’s L.I.F.E.. Rounding out the list of performers is Don Toliver, the American rapper known for tracks like “No Idea” and “After Party” as well as collaborations with Travis Scott and Internet Money.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Fox)

The All-Star Lineup Includes Cara Delevingne, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, And More

In addition to releasing one hit song after another and making fashion statements, Rihanna has appeared in a number of movies like Ocean’s 8 and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, as well as an appearance on Bates Motel, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that her upcoming fashion experience would feature some massively popular Hollywood stars.

Rihanna’s Valerian co-star Cara Delevingne, MCU hero and Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant Simu Liu, and Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson are just three of the names set to make special appearances throughout the fashion event.

Others stars set to appear are as follows: Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and Zach Miko.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Teaser Offers Up Stunning Visuals, Choreography, And Fashion

In October 2022, just a couple of weeks before Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 was set to premiere on Prime Video, Amazon released a first-look teaser of the upcoming special. This brief video offers up stunning visuals, over-the-top dance choreography, and a quick glance at the latest from Rihanna’s fashion line. Check it out:

Clocking in a 30 seconds in length, the teaser highlights a lot of what’s to come from the multimedia experience while also leaving a lot to the imagination.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection Will Be Available On Amazon The Same Day

The fashion on display during Rihanna’s fashion show will become available to consumers on the same day, as the new collection is launching on Amazon November 9th. All of the boundary-bending items like bras, underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear meant for people of all shapes and sizes can be found on the Savage X Fenty and Amazon Fashion Store pages the morning the new special drops.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Rihanna Revealed Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 In An Electric Instagram Post

Like a lot of celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, the Kardashians, and Taylor Swift, who all have a massive reach on Instagram, Rihanna has a whopping 137 million (and counting) followers on the popular social media platform. That being said, it should come as no surprise that the singer-turned-entrepreneur would take to her Instagram page to promote the upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, and that’s exactly what she did:

The October 14th post, which came out a little less than a month before the highly-anticipated show is set to debut, showed Rihanna in some of her Savage X Fenty lingerie along with a caption reading “VOLUME MF FOUR.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is set to premiere November 9th on Prime Video, just two days before the singer’s first new song in years debuts during the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now would be a good time to check up on your Amazon Prime subscription to make sure everything is up and running before the big fashion event.