Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Hilariously Reacts To Fans Compiling His Stock Modeling Photos

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has stormed into theaters, dominating the box office and breaking records-- as Marvel movies are wont to do. MCU fans are loving the latest entry into the universe and especially Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu. The MCU has a new star and new character that will be a significant part of the next phase of storytelling. And Liu hilariously reacts to fans compiling his stock modeling photos.

Every star starts somewhere, and Simu Liu recently reacted to a part of his humble beginnings on Twitter, and it’s pretty hilarious. Fans found Liu’s work as a stock photo model and made an incredible thread highlighting his extensive work. The Kim's Convenience actor took to Twitter to address his past work after having a very successful opening that has welcomed him into the MCU. Here’s the tweet:

Before flexing his martial arts skills on the big screen, Simu Liu seems to have had a brief career as a stock photo model, and his work is honestly delightful. Liu is the perfect star of a photo dump of stock images that probably were all taken on the same day, and he seems to have a good attitude about the shots. Liu has undoubtedly come a long way, and has paid his dues prior to becoming a bonafide Marvel superhero with Shang-Chi.

Simu Liu has seemingly been enjoying the success of Shang-Chi, throwing out a dynamite first pitch and doing a backflip for good measure. Liu has opened up about some of the influences he took from martial arts movies for Shang-Chi, including a fantastic Jackie Chan tribute he pulled off in the film. Liu has been so enthusiastic and overjoyed by the response to the film, and it clearly means a lot to him.

Simu Liu has talked about the emotional experience that putting on his Shang-Chi armor for the first time was a testament to the personal feeling the film exudes and its performers felt while making it. Hopefully, Marvel takes the success of Shang-Chi and continues to give actors and filmmakers the ability to integrate their culture and background in compelling ways.

Shang-Chi is filled with new revelations and possibilities for the MCU, and we have several questions after seeing the film. The ending is action-packed and set up narrative seeds, hinting at further implications for the future of the MCU. There's also a variety of characters and even a magical setting introduced. Marvel movies are back, and the future looks so exciting-- especially with a new star like Simu Liu expanding the shared universe with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. I can't wait to see Liu return as Shang-Chi, presumably as a significant player in the next phase of the MCU.