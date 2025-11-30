Sunrise On The Reaping Is Starting To Wrap, And As A Hunger Games Fan, I Could Not Be More Excited

I’ve been emotionally invested in the world of Panem since Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games books first hit the shelves and introduced me to the trials of Katniss Everdeen. The world was stunningly brought to life on screen over a decade ago, but I’m happy to say this world isn’t done expanding. After the success of the prequel, Battle of Songbirds and Snakes, in 2023, another HG film was reported to be in the mix. Now, Maya Hawke confirms t the latest prequel film, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, is nearing the end of production, and I genuinely can’t wait!

Via a recent Instagram post, Hawke shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Sunrise on the Reaping. The clip shows the actress goofing off near the trailers and getting ready for her close up in the makeup trailer. Hawke is set to play Wiress, a character who is also depicted as an older woman in Catching Fire. Hawke made sure to thank the team of creatives working on the 2026 movie schedule entry and suggested fans have a lot to look forward to in the new installment. See her post below:

While Battle of Songbirds and Snakes was an exciting re-entry into the Hunger Games dystopia, this film seems to be different. First of all, it's centered around Haymitch’s Quarter Quell Games, which are frequently referred to as legendary within the original trilogy. Second, we as fans already have an emotional attachment to Haymitch as a character, as he is lovingly played by Woody Harrelson in the initial films. Haymitch’s evolution is one of the most satisfying elements throughout the books, and I can’t wait to see his origin story on the big screen.

Fans can also look forward to seeing younger versions of other established characters in the upcoming prequel film. The Sunrise on the Reaping cast is unbelievable, with Jesse Plemons fittingly playing Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning portraying Effie Trinket in a new light and perhaps most excitingly, Kieran Culkin playing the beloved Caesar Flickerman. Also, I feel at ease knowing Francis Lawrence is back as director, given he has helmed almost all of the Hunger Games films, so I know this movie is in the hands of someone who loves the franchise as much as fans do.

With everything I’ve already heard about this latest HG flick, I’ve already been excited, but Maya Hawke’s post reminded me that the release date for Sunrise at the Reaping is just getting closer and closer. Considering that the original four films perfectly bring the books to life, Sunrise has a high bar to clear. However, I think the source material alone is enough to set the stage for memorable turn back to Panem. Also, if the first trailer for the new Hunger Games film is any indication, the movie is going to deliver.

See The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping when it hits theaters on November 20th, 2026. In the meantime, fans can revisit the original Hunger Games movies now with an HBO Max subscription.