What’s Going On With Michael B. Jordan’s Creed 4? He Shared An Update On The ‘Creed-Verse’
What's going on with the Rocky spinoff franchise?
Following an all-time great performance from Michael B. Jordan this year with Sinners, it’s very unsurprising he’s booked and busy with more movies on the way. He’s directing and starring in a remake for The Thomas Crown Affair and is reportedly being eyed for a Miami Vice reboot with Austin Butler. Now, if you’re curious if his movie plans include Creed 4, the actor just offered an update on that front.
Back in 2023, Jordan confirmed that a fourth Creed movie would happen, but updates have been few and far between since then. It seems there's now some good new, though, in regard to what Jordan refers to as the "Creed-Verse." Here’s what he told Variety:
Jordan has, of course, made three Creed movies, with his favorite collaborator -- Ryan Coogler -- always involved behind the scenes in some capacity. The Rocky spinoff franchise's first installment hit theaters in 2015 and received critical acclaim. A sequel was released in 2018, and a third installment followed in 2023.
The last Creed movie didn’t have Rocky Balboa actor Sylvester Stallone, but found a great way to handle his absence. One of our writers argued at the time of Creed III’s release that the franchise should wait a good decade before Creed 4 due to the way it wrapped up the story. Adonis was hoping to retire in that threequel as is, so it makes sense that he might take a long break out of the ring before going back to it as well.
So perhaps it's time the franchise centered around a new character? Given Michael B. Jordan's comments, we may have to expect a longer wait for the fourth Creed movie but, in the meantime, Jordan and co. have another idea they're working on:
Earlier this year, an Amazon Prime Video series titled Delphi was ordered (per Deadline) with Michael B. Jordan on board as an executive producer. It will be focused on the young boxers at the eponymous gym from the Rocky and Creed movies. As Jordan revealed, the series will thrust Adonis Creed and Bianca Taylor-Creed’s aspiring boxer daughter, Amara, into the spotlight. This feels like a great way to expand the "Creed-Verse."
Of course, it would still be great to see a proper fourth installment in the Creed film franchise headlined by Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. Jordan's latest comments suggest that it could be a minute before that happens, but it's good to hear that, at the very least, the leading man is planning for the flick to happen.
