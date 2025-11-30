Paul Walker Died Just After Thanksgiving. Vin Diesel (And The Internet) Can’t Believe It’s Been ‘12 Years’

In 2013, Hollywood and the world at large lost a bright star in Paul Walker. The beloved actor had various credits under his belt, but he was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious movies. Walker’s untimely death came shortly after Thanksgiving, and his loss is still felt by those who admired his work and of course, by those who knew him. FF co-star Vin Diesel still honors Walker with tributes and, in his most recent, he expressed his disbelief that it’s been 12 years since his co-star passed (and fans feel the same way).

Vin Diesel rarely passes up an opportunity to pay tribute to his Fast & Furious “family” on social media. On the 12th anniversary of Paul Walker’s death, Diesel took to Instagram to share a BTS photo and a tribute to “Pablo.” Diesel started his message with the words “twelve years,” signifying just how long he’s been without his good friend. From there, Diesel spoke about the ties that still bind his and Walker’s families together – like his own daughter being named Pauline and Walker’s daughter, Meadow, still being close to Diesel’s family.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Riddick star then proceeded to discuss what his Thanksgiving dinner with his family was like this year. It was apparently during that meal that the A-lister had a bittersweet epiphany:

I sat at Thanksgiving this year, surrounded by family, and found myself wishing some of them knew me the way you did. The way we could sit in silence or communicate without words. Few get that in a life, but we had it from the start. Twelve years. Not sorrowful, brother. Blessed.

Paul Walker died at the age of 40 following a single-car crash, at which point he was the passenger in the vehicle. Various tributes poured in from fans and celebrities alike following Walker’s death, which coincided with production on Furious 7. As a result, director James Wan completed the film with the help of stand-in work from Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody. Even for me personally, it’s still hard to believe it’s been so long since Walker passed away, and fans who commented on Diesel’s post are in their feelings about that:

12 years from now we still miss Paul Walker😢😢😢😢😢 - transformerobotfanclub

It's been a long day without you, my friend. And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again… - brunasacht

What a wonderful sharing! ❤️❤️❤️ We miss you Paul Walker. Love forever! 🙏❤️ - silviadavanzo_officiel

Can't believe it's been 12 years since we lost him he was so young too. Paul you maybe gone but you will always be remembered. ❤️❤️ - vamptracey

Two beautiful brothers. The bond was so great that till today Vin kept Pauls legacy alive. That shows what real friendship is what the word love, brotherhood and dedication means. You are a great person Vin. RIP Paul. ❤️❤️ - annatjie367

More on Paul Walker (Image credit: Universal) Did You Know Fast And Furious’ Paul Walker And Ludacris Had Birthdays One Day Apart? How Meadow And The Family Celebrated

Although it’s been over a decade since the Takers star died, his legacy still lives on, and his FF co-stars, in particular, have kept his name alive. Just this past September, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Meadow Walker honored Paul on what would’ve been his 52nd birthday. Fans still honor the late star as well and, to that point, Diesel posted to IG in July 2024 after seeing a fan sport a tattoo featuring a quote from Paul. Additionally, the past few years have also seen Diesel tease Brian O’Conner’s inclusion in Fast 11.

Regardless of whether Paul Walker’s character is integrated into the final installment in the main FF franchise, I’m just glad to see Vin Diesel and co. are still paying homage to Walker in other ways. 12 years certainly is a long time to be without someone, and Diesel’s post-Thanksgiving message suggests the loss can still feel fresh. However, it also appears that despite everything, he’s choosing to feel “blessed” to have had Walker in his life. And that’s a true sign of family (which I’d like to believe Dominic Toretto would agree with).