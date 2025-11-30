Paul Walker Died Just After Thanksgiving. Vin Diesel (And The Internet) Can’t Believe It’s Been ‘12 Years’
Where does the time go?
In 2013, Hollywood and the world at large lost a bright star in Paul Walker. The beloved actor had various credits under his belt, but he was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious movies. Walker’s untimely death came shortly after Thanksgiving, and his loss is still felt by those who admired his work and of course, by those who knew him. FF co-star Vin Diesel still honors Walker with tributes and, in his most recent, he expressed his disbelief that it’s been 12 years since his co-star passed (and fans feel the same way).
Vin Diesel rarely passes up an opportunity to pay tribute to his Fast & Furious “family” on social media. On the 12th anniversary of Paul Walker’s death, Diesel took to Instagram to share a BTS photo and a tribute to “Pablo.” Diesel started his message with the words “twelve years,” signifying just how long he’s been without his good friend. From there, Diesel spoke about the ties that still bind his and Walker’s families together – like his own daughter being named Pauline and Walker’s daughter, Meadow, still being close to Diesel’s family.
The Riddick star then proceeded to discuss what his Thanksgiving dinner with his family was like this year. It was apparently during that meal that the A-lister had a bittersweet epiphany:
Paul Walker died at the age of 40 following a single-car crash, at which point he was the passenger in the vehicle. Various tributes poured in from fans and celebrities alike following Walker’s death, which coincided with production on Furious 7. As a result, director James Wan completed the film with the help of stand-in work from Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody. Even for me personally, it’s still hard to believe it’s been so long since Walker passed away, and fans who commented on Diesel’s post are in their feelings about that:
- 12 years from now we still miss Paul Walker😢😢😢😢😢 - transformerobotfanclub
- It's been a long day without you, my friend. And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again… - brunasacht
- What a wonderful sharing! ❤️❤️❤️ We miss you Paul Walker. Love forever! 🙏❤️ - silviadavanzo_officiel
- Can't believe it's been 12 years since we lost him he was so young too. Paul you maybe gone but you will always be remembered. ❤️❤️ - vamptracey
- Two beautiful brothers. The bond was so great that till today Vin kept Pauls legacy alive. That shows what real friendship is what the word love, brotherhood and dedication means. You are a great person Vin. RIP Paul. ❤️❤️ - annatjie367
Although it’s been over a decade since the Takers star died, his legacy still lives on, and his FF co-stars, in particular, have kept his name alive. Just this past September, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Meadow Walker honored Paul on what would’ve been his 52nd birthday. Fans still honor the late star as well and, to that point, Diesel posted to IG in July 2024 after seeing a fan sport a tattoo featuring a quote from Paul. Additionally, the past few years have also seen Diesel tease Brian O’Conner’s inclusion in Fast 11.
Regardless of whether Paul Walker’s character is integrated into the final installment in the main FF franchise, I’m just glad to see Vin Diesel and co. are still paying homage to Walker in other ways. 12 years certainly is a long time to be without someone, and Diesel’s post-Thanksgiving message suggests the loss can still feel fresh. However, it also appears that despite everything, he’s choosing to feel “blessed” to have had Walker in his life. And that’s a true sign of family (which I’d like to believe Dominic Toretto would agree with).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.