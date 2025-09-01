Snoop Dogg's Representative Clarifies Rapper's ‘Apology’ For LGBTQ+ Lightyear Remarks

Over the past few years, there has been a ton of conversation about the power of inclusion in the media, particularly LGBTQ+ representation. But while the industry has taken steps forward in this regard, there are still some naysayers who criticize studios telling queer stories. Snoop Dogg recently said he was "scared" to go to the movies after seeing Lightyear's same-sex couple, and now the alleged apology that's been circulating online is being debunked.

Lightyear (which is streaming now with a Disney+ subscription) is a Toy Story spinoff that tells the "real" life story of the titular action figure. It briefly features a same-sex couple with two women, which is something Snoop took umbrage with. While an "apology" from the rap legend circulated online, it's now been debunked thanks to his reps contacting THR and claiming it wasn't legit. The faux apology read:

I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.

While this response brought some relief to his fans out there, especially the LGBTQ+, his reps say it was "fake". So we'll have to wait and see if a real apology comes from Snoop, or if he addresses the ongoing controversy in another way.

For those who don't remember, Snoop Dogg's comments about Lightyear came from the It's Giving Podcast. In it he shared his surprise to see a same-sex couple on the screen, and not knowing what to say to his grandchild who apparently asked him about it. His viral comments read:

I’m scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for. … It threw me for a loop. I’m like, these are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re gonna ask questions. I don’t have the answer.

This statement quickly made its rounds online, thanks to how many fans Snoop Dogg has due to his music and ongoing collaboration with Martha Stewart. He's a very well-liked public figure, which is why his viral comments about LGBTQ+ representation in the media has gone viral so quickly.

Chris Evans voiced the title character of Lightyear, and his comments about the movie's queer characters have resurfaced as a result. When the Pixar movie was being released he was quoted saying:

The real truth is those people are idiots. Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good. There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before.

Clearly the discourse surrounding representation the media is showing no signs of slowing down, thanks to how personal this subject matter is. Lightyear is just one recent example of LGBTQ+ stories being included in major blockbusters, including other Disney-related titles like Doctor Strange 2 and Strange World.

Lightyear is streaming on Disney+ now along with the rest of the Toy Story franchise. The flagship series is getting a new sequel with Toy Story 5, which is expected to hit theaters on June 19th as part of the 2026 movie release list.