Hailee Steinfeld Shares Her Thoughts On THAT Viral Sinners Line Being Quoted To Her And Why It's 'Always Awkward'

While Sinners might have been better off saved for the spooky season rather than released in April on the 2025 movies schedule, there’s no denying that the Ryan Coogler-helmed vampire pic is one of this year’s biggest critical hits and a solid box office success. Michael B. Jordan, who played twins Smoke and Stack, was accompanied in the movie by Hailee Steinfeld as Mary, Stack’s ex-girlfriend. One of her character’s lines ended up going viral for NSFW reasons, and Steinfeld opened up about the awkwardness of having this particular line quoted to her in public.

Early on in Sinners, Stack tells Mary that he’d told her to steer clear of him, prompting her to respond (NSFW warning): “I heard you loud and clear, but then you stuck your tongue in my cooze and fucked me so hard I figured you changed your mind.” While Variety’s Clayton Davis read parts of that line to Steinfeld in an interview and mentioned how much it’s blown up, she had this to say:

I respect and appreciate you. I know what the line is. You don’t have to tell me. People like to bring up certain moments in that movie, certain lines. That’s always awkward in the market or out in public.

Yeah, while I appreciate the enthusiasm from Sinners fans, maybe don’t pick that as the line to bring up if you run into Hailee Steinfeld out in the world. Take a cue from Davis and either only mention part of it or bring up another favorite moment involving Mary. This is one of those instances where awkwardness can be easily avoided, and you can still enjoy that moment being memed on TikTok.

For her part, Hailee Steinfeld has been surprised to see which parts of Mary ended up hitting with the Sinners audience, although these sorts of things are usually hard to predict. As she put it:

I certainly didn’t expect that line — or any of the lines that people really ran with from Mary — to sort of explode the way they did. You never expect these things to blow up… and it’s always so interesting to see what people take with them and run with.

Back in July, Hailee Steinfeld talked about how “wonderful” Mary and Stack’s relationship is in Sinners, as her character desired to have that “happily ever after” with him. It’s just unfortunate that they both had to become vampires in order for that to happen. However, it was revealed in Sinners’ ending that Mary and Stack ended up surviving that horrific night in 1932, and 60 years later, they went to visit an elderly Sammie at his blues club, still looking exactly the same.

Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan’s costars in Sinners include Miles Castor, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson and Delroy Lindo, among others. As mentioned, the movie was met with overwhelmingly positive reception, including CinemaBlend’s Sinners review giving it a perfect 5/5 stars. As we enter awards season, hopefully Sinners will be a contender for these various honors.

Until then, stream Sinners at your convenience with an HBO Max subscription. While it remains to be seen what Hailee Steinfeld’s next onscreen role will be, she’ll vocally reprise Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which opens in theaters on June 18, 2027.