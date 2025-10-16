'They Realized They Weren't Going The Distance.' The Latest On Ana De Armas And Tom Cruise Is Bad News For Stans

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have an upcoming movie together, so when the pair started to be seen out and about, it wasn’t necessarily that surprising. However, it didn’t take long for observers to realize that what was going on between the two was more than just co-stars hanging out. The pair had reportedly been dating, but there’s bad news for fans of the latest celebrity ship, as the Cruise/de Armas coupling is apparently over.

Cruise and de Armas were seen together frequently this past spring, including having dinner on Valentine’s Day and de Armas’ birthday, hinting the pair were more than friends. But an unnamed source tells The Sun that the couple have decided to end their romantic relationship, as they realized things weren’t going to go anywhere serious and have decided to simply be friends. According to the source…

Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.

There are always fans of celebrity relationships, and those people are likely disappointed by this news. But in the end, there’s not a lot to say. Sometimes two people just aren’t romantically compatible, no matter how much they might like each other. According to this unnamed source, that’s exactly what happened here. It sounds like both parties are ok with that, and that’s all you can ask.

While Ana de Armas did talk a little about her relationship with Tom Cruise, the pair's dating was never publicly acknowledged. It needs to be said that all of this might be much ado about nothing. Cruise has previously been rumored to be dating his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell. However, Atwell later shut down those rumors, indicating there was never anything there. This wouldn't be the first time Cruise broke up with an actress he was never actually dating.

If we take this comment at face value, however, it does give us a bit of insight into the thinking of the stars and where they are when it comes to relationships. If Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ended their relationship because they realized it wasn’t going to “go the distance,” then that would seem to indicate both actors are looking for something serious and aren’t going to spend time on a relationship that doesn’t have the potential for that.

Of course, fans who still want to see Cruise and de Armas together will get their wish. They may not get snapped by paparazzi going to dinner, but the pair still have a movie to make together, and because the relationship has ended amicably, the film is moving forward without issue. The source continued…

The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.

According to reports, the upcoming movie is called Deeper and will be directed by frequent Cruise collaborator Doug Liman. It will see the pair go up against a “terrifying force” discovered during an undersea dive.