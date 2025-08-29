After Snoop Dogg’s Viral Comments About Lightyear, Chris Evans’ Thoughts On Backlash Resurface

The conversation surrounding the LGBTQ+ moment in Lightyear — Chris Evans’ 2022 Pixar movie — has resurfaced after Snoop Dogg went viral for comments about being “scared” to take his grandchildren to the theater. This was a pretty hot topic back when the movie was released, and as the rapper’s comments circulate, so too does the response Evans had for critics of the queer storyline three years ago.

What Snoop Dogg Said About Lightyear’s LGBTQ+ Storyline

In Buzz Lightyear’s origin story (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), there is a lesbian couple who share a child. This apparently caused Snoop Dogg’s grandchildren to ask questions that he wasn’t prepared for when he took them to the movie theater. He said on the It’s Giving podcast that “they’re putting it everywhere,” in reference to queer representation, retelling the mid-movie conversation he and his grandson had:

She had a baby with a woman. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’ Oh shit, I didn’t come here for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie. ‘Hey man, watch the movie.’ ‘Uh uh. They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How did she have a baby?’

Snoop Dogg — who will serve as a coach on The Voice when it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule September 22 — admitted he was caught off-guard and deflected by turning his grandson’s attention back to the movie. On the podcast he continued:

I’m scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for. … It threw me for a loop. I’m like, these are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re gonna ask questions. I don’t have the answer.

The rapper’s comments about the movie have caused some backlash, and many fans remembered how Chris Evans originally responded to such sentiments back in 2022.

Fans Recall Chris Evans Saying ‘Those People Are Idiots’

Chris Evans had some pretty strong opinions about the discourse surrounding Lightyear’s lesbian storyline and admitted that it was hard not to get frustrated that the same-sex kiss was even a controversial topic. So it’s no surprise that the Captain America actor’s own viral comments are circulating again in light of Snoop Dogg’s podcast appearance.

Back in 2022, Chris Evans addressed Alisha Hawthorne’s (Uzo Aduba) story in Lightyear in a Reuters interview, and of the people offended by it, he said:

The real truth is those people are idiots. Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good. There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.

How's that for a mic drop?

Lightyear was not the box office success that Pixar hoped it would be, and Disney apparently lost a lot of money due to its flop. However, the conversation surrounding LGBTQ+ representation, particularly in upcoming Pixar movies and other kids’ flicks, lives on.