After Snoop Dogg’s Viral Comments About Lightyear, Chris Evans’ Thoughts On Backlash Resurface
The voice of Buzz Lightyear had some strong words.
The conversation surrounding the LGBTQ+ moment in Lightyear — Chris Evans’ 2022 Pixar movie — has resurfaced after Snoop Dogg went viral for comments about being “scared” to take his grandchildren to the theater. This was a pretty hot topic back when the movie was released, and as the rapper’s comments circulate, so too does the response Evans had for critics of the queer storyline three years ago.
What Snoop Dogg Said About Lightyear’s LGBTQ+ Storyline
In Buzz Lightyear’s origin story (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), there is a lesbian couple who share a child. This apparently caused Snoop Dogg’s grandchildren to ask questions that he wasn’t prepared for when he took them to the movie theater. He said on the It’s Giving podcast that “they’re putting it everywhere,” in reference to queer representation, retelling the mid-movie conversation he and his grandson had:
Snoop Dogg — who will serve as a coach on The Voice when it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule September 22 — admitted he was caught off-guard and deflected by turning his grandson’s attention back to the movie. On the podcast he continued:
The rapper’s comments about the movie have caused some backlash, and many fans remembered how Chris Evans originally responded to such sentiments back in 2022.
Fans Recall Chris Evans Saying ‘Those People Are Idiots’
Chris Evans had some pretty strong opinions about the discourse surrounding Lightyear’s lesbian storyline and admitted that it was hard not to get frustrated that the same-sex kiss was even a controversial topic. So it’s no surprise that the Captain America actor’s own viral comments are circulating again in light of Snoop Dogg’s podcast appearance.
Back in 2022, Chris Evans addressed Alisha Hawthorne’s (Uzo Aduba) story in Lightyear in a Reuters interview, and of the people offended by it, he said:
How's that for a mic drop?
Lightyear was not the box office success that Pixar hoped it would be, and Disney apparently lost a lot of money due to its flop. However, the conversation surrounding LGBTQ+ representation, particularly in upcoming Pixar movies and other kids’ flicks, lives on.
