Black Phone 2 Is Full Of ‘Retro Horror Vibes,’ But Are Critics Feeling Grabbed By The Sequel?
The Grabber is back for spooky season.
For those who like to turn up the scares this time of year, there are plenty of upcoming horror movies set to hit the 2025 movie calendar this month and beyond. Among those is Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2022 book-to-screen adaptation of a Joe Hill short story. Scott Derrickson has returned as director and co-screenwriter, with Ethan Hawke back as The Grabber. Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw and Jeremy Davies also reprise their roles. So what are critics saying?
The first movie got positive feedback from critics — including 4.5 out of 5 stars from our own Corey Chichizola — so how does the sequel measure up? Well, it’s “better,” if you ask Stephen King, and in CinemaBlend’s review of Black Phone 2, Nick Venable would agree, saying the follow-up is “haunting, hypnotic, and surpasses all my expectations.” He gives it 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Jordan Bassett of NME also rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying Scott Derrickson goes even bigger with the sequel, dialing up the menace for a flick that’s bloodier than its predecessor. The critic says:
Matt Donato of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10 and says Black Phone 2 is proof that horror sequels don’t have to be retreads of the original and can instead go further to push for standalone appeal. Donato continues:
Peter Debruge of Variety is one of many critics to find parallels between the upcoming Blumhouse horror and A Nightmare on Elm Street, due to how dreams are involved in both movies. The critic notes that while The Black Phone is about the threat of violence and abuse, its sequel deals with the trauma of surviving these things, not just for the victims but for their families. Debruge writes:
Not all of the critiques are so positive, though. Matt Singer of ScreenCrush says he was not grabbed by this horror flick and its outdated technology. He rates the movie 4 out of 10 and says:
Overall, critics seem to have enjoyed Black Phone 2, as it stands at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. If you enjoyed the first movie and want to catch up with Finney, Gwen and The Grabber, the sequel will be in theaters starting Friday, October 17. If you haven’t seen The Black Phone (or want a refresher), the movie is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.
