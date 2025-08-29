Blake Lively's Rep Just Spoke Out After Megyn Kelly Brouhaha, And There's A New Wrinkle

Despite It Ends With us arriving in theaters a year ago, the drama surrounding this book to screen adaptation continues. The movie (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) has become synonymous with lawsuits, beginning with Blake Lively's complaint against Wayfarer Studios. Recently Megyn Kelly went on air and claimed she was subpoenaed related to the case, and now the actress' lawyers have responded.

Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when complaining about allegedly being subpoenaed, calling Lively names like "narcissistic" and a "bully brat". This story quickly went viral, eventually leading the Gossip Girl star to respond via her legal team. A spokesperson issued a statement to Deadline, which reads:

At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly.

This certainly seems very cut and dry. Although I have to wonder what inspired Kelly's already-viral rant about Lively if she wasn't actually issued a subpoena. The TV personality isn't one to hold her tongue, so I assume we'll get a response from her camp soon enough.

While Justin Baldoni's defamation case was tossed out by the judge, the long legal saga between him and Lively is showing no signs of slowing down. He was actually named by Lively's lawyers later in the same comment, which reads:

Ms. Lively is continuing to pursue discovery in order to prove her case that Justin Baldoni, Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and the Wayfarer Parties’ retaliated against her for speaking up against the harassment she and others experienced on set, as alleged in her complaint.

Despite what legal wins have occurred, this makes it clear that Blake Lively is single-minded in continuing the legal battle against Baldoni and the other parties named above. And she's made some serious allegations, about what happened on set as well as what happened after she started speaking out.

While Lively's team maintains that Megyn Kelly isn't actually involved or subpoenaed, they did offer more context in what their ongoing mission is, as well as how the legal process works. The statement continues:

Seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process and is in addition to overwhelming amount of evidence already compiled in the form of Melissa Nathan’s own text messages, the recently exposed Katie Case email describing Jed Wallace’s services, as well as the invoices showing he was paid for those services, and Baldoni’s own requests on what he wants his team to do.

These comments come just hours after Megyn Kelly claimed on her Sirius XM show that she was sent legal paperwork by Blake Lively's lawyers. She spoke for over ten minutes about the actress, calling her "a sad, pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully." She claimed she wasn't involved in any chatter with the It Ends With Us director, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is how narcissistic this woman is. She actually thinks I needed to get paid by Baldoni’s team to say negative things about her. News flash, Blake. I came to those conclusions totally organically.

Kelly cited freedom of press, and claimed that Blake Lively had no right to see how she gathers information for her show. But the Green Lantern actress' lawyers claim that the former lawyer was never actually subpoenaed in relation to the ongoing legal battle with those involved in It Ends With Us.

From an outside view it's hard to tell what is the truth here. But it is clear that Blake Lively is going to continue making headlines related to this situation as it plays out. Megyn Kelly is an outspoken pundit, so her segment has only gotten more eyes on the situation

It Ends With Us is streaming on Netflix and Blake Lively has some upcoming projects expected as part of the 2026 movie release list.