Colman Domingo Claps Back After Someone Criticizes His Drag Performance In Sabrina Carpenter’s Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter is turning heads once again as her controversial album cover and latest music video have gained a lot of attention for their provocative sexual nature. Not even guest star Colman Domingo is free from criticism in the "Tears" video, but he's suffering no fools after someone took issue with drag attire being involved.

The actor was on X after reading a comment from someone upset about his attire, implying that his appearing as a publicly out gay man should've been enough for Sabrina Carpenter's video. The actor disagreed and chimed in despite not being tagged to respond:

It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain’t that deep. ‘We are born naked and everything else is drag.’ Suits, t-shirts, dresses. All drag.

Colman Domingo is a distinguished actor with back-to-back Academy Award nominations for Best Actor, and he has zero problem with performing in drag. To him, it's no different than playing a character, and anyone who feels differently should know that, as he would know, "It ain't that deep."

While I would recommend people check out The Four Seasons with a Netflix subscription if they're looking for one of Colman Domingo's more acclaimed performances, his part in "Tears" is worth a watch. Check it out below, and enjoy the music:

Sabrina Carpenter - Tears (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

While there were critics of Colman Domingo performing in drag, he also had a good measure of support as well. That's not too surprising, of course, as drag culture continues its run in pop culture and has done so over the decades with many memorable performances in movies and television. Attempting to shame an actor for it in 2025 isn't going to make drag performances go away, though the comments still continue.

As for what's next for Colman Domingo after appearing in Sabrina Carpenter's music video, he's set for The Running Man, in what looks to be another memorable role for him. He's also rumored to be part of the cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, which is a role many actors would kill to be a part of.

As for Sabrina Carpenter, she's all over the news on the heels of her new album, Man's Best Friend, and the confirmation that she'll be collaborating with Taylor Swift on the singer's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. I don't expect Colman Domingo to collaborate with both of them when that album finally drops, though in a world where that would happen, I'd love to be a fly on the wall in the room where they'd all meet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend is available in stores now, so pick it up or rewatch the music video with Colman Domingo's drag performance. Frankly, I'd love to see the actor take on more performances like that, so I'm curious to see if this music video will lead to a similar role for him down the line.