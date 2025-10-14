'I Feel Like This Is Such A Nuanced Conversation.' Kiss Of The Spider-Woman Star And Director Open Up About Molina's Identity In The New Movie Musical
The beloved musical tells a queer story, especially regarding Molina's gender identity.
Over the years a number of movie musicals won Best Picture at the Oscars, and this season has a few contenders to continue that tradition, Wicked: For Good and Kiss of the Spider Woman. The latter is a book to screen adaptation of the novel of the same name, which was then made into an Award-winning stage musical. The movie tells a moving queer love story, and director Bill Condon and star Tonatiuh spoke to CinemaBlend about protagonist Molina's identity in this particular version.
Kiss of the Spider Woman addresses people who hate musicals, while also telling a moving story about acceptance and queer love within an Argentine prison in the 1980s. The movie version heavily implied that Molina was in fact trans, and as you can see in the video above I asked the movie's star and director about that characterization. Condon shared his take on the character's identity, saying:
Indeed, the word "transgender" is never uttered during Kiss of the Spider Woman. Instead, Molina talks and sings about the wonders being a woman... especially in the song "She's a Woman." It's heavily hinted that he might have identified as a trans woman... if that vocabulary was readily available in the setting of the film.
So while Kiss of the Spider Woman director Bill Condon was reticent to use the word trans to describe Molina, the way that the character self-identifies in the original book, and how that translates to modern sensibilities, is a big reason why he decided to make this film adaptation. As the Dreamgirls filmmaker continued:
As he mentions, the way Molina's gender and sexual identity is addressed varies among the different adaptations of Kiss of the Spider Woman. And while audiences like me might see the character as transgender when seeing the movie with contemporary sensibilities, Bill Condon took dialogue directly from the original novel.
Of course, the actor portraying Molina obviously had his own opinions about this subject. I asked Tonatiuh about the idea that the movie's protagonist is a trans woman, and he engaged in a thoughtful dialogue, telling me:
On top of filming dance numbers with Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh clearly worked closely with Condon regarding Molina's story in the new Kiss of the Spider Woman. Given the background behind this collaboration, it's clear that the pair were expecting this type of discourse to accompany the movie's release.
Later in our same conversation, the Vida actor explained his perspective on Molina's identity in the movie musical. In his words:
Fair point. While the power of LGBTQ+ representation makes us see Molina through a 2025 lens, Tonatiuh couldn't lean on that when filming Kiss of the Spider Woman. Instead he had to play a person who was fighting for love and dignity while imprisoned by an authoritarian government. Still, queer audiences will likely see a trans or genderqueer story
Kiss of the Spider Woman is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. There are some gorgeous performances, especially from JLo herself. Hopefully the movie musical gets its flowers come Awards Season.
