Zack Snyder Just Shared 'Henry (Cavill) In His Natural Setting' As Superman, And The Fans Can't Get Enough

Zack Snyder’s been active on social media lately, as the fan-favorite director recently joined Instagram. During his time on the platform, Snyder has been treating fans to behind-the-scenes tidbits from his various films, including his DC Extended Universe installments. Some may not be surprised to hear that the director has been posting about Henry Cavill’s Superman. And, with his latest post about the British actor’s superhero role, Snyder managed to get fans truly pumped in the comment section.

Weeks ago, the Army of the Dead helmer shared a photo of the DCEU’s Last Son of Krypton and declared that Henry Cavill was Superman. That post was met with a number of fans who seemed to agree with the sentiment. Snyder didn’t make as bold a declaration with his more recent post, which includes a photo of a film reel with Cavill as Supes. This time around, Snyder was apparently trying to capture “Henry in his natural setting.” Check out the Instagram post:

The photos Zack Snyder has been sharing are indeed cool, and this one is no different. What this photo essentially symbolizes is the relationship between an actor and the camera. In other words, Snyder is suggesting that being on camera is the natural place for his former leading man to be, which is a kind sentiment – and a true one. Cavill has dazzled on the big screen in a number of roles, and he possesses a distinct kind of charm that continues to endear him to audiences.

On that note, Cavill fans seemed genuinely hyped by this latest photo. Many of the comments feature celebratory sentiments, with superhero aficionados declaring that the Man from U.N.C.L.E. star is indeed their Superman. Check out some of the reactions:

HENRY CAVILL is Superman, I want them to Bring him back 😢 - @lord_plaga

My favorite Superman ❤️ - @fighterfigs_offical

No questions. 'Henry is Superman.' - @_whyraj__

Oh my god, Superman ! ❤️🦸🏻‍♂️ - @zacksnyderfans

This is the Superman of our generation. - @jeremie.bon

Henry will forever be the perfect cast as Superman 💙 - @cristian.arriagada.art

Henry Cavill made his debut as the Big Blue Boy Scout in Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel, which kickstarted the DCEU. The actor’s tenure in the role ultimately concluded with 2022’s Black Adam, as his Supes appeared via a cameo pushed, in part, by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the film’s producer and leading man. Since then, the DCU continuity has emerged under the stewardship of James Gunn, and David Corenswet landed the role of the titular hero in Gunn’s Superman. While some fans have been upset about Cavill not continuing in the role, others believe Gunn’s take on Supes succeeds in ways that the DCEU’s MoS didn’t.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and can have their favorites accordingly, of course. Still, it seems that many are still carrying a torch for Zack Snyder's iteration of Kal-El, and that rings true for other characters the filmmaker oversaw. Just recently, his photo of Ben Affleck’s Batman garnered similar reactions. It’s highly doubtful that Snyder’s posts are meant to tease an upcoming DC movie but are instead just tributes to the actors he worked alongside for years.

Those who’d love to revisit the films that make up the DCEU can stream them now using an HBO Max subscription.