Zack Snyder’s Justice League Just Beat Out Harry Potter And Avengers For A Streaming #1 (And Fans Can’t Get Enough)

The popularity of the superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. While DC co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new universe, some fans who watched the DC Movies in order are still looking back at the previous DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Zack Snyder recently celebrated his version of Justice League hitting a streaming milestone, and fans are sounding off in the comments.

While the DCU's first slate of projects Gods and Monsters includes plenty of upcoming DC movies to look forward to, there are corners of the internet who are still hoping to see the studio #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and film the two planned Justice League sequels. Those calls just got louder as the Snyder Cut has hit #1 for the Indian streamer JioHotstar’s, with the filmmaker celebrating with the following:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

Clearly the headlines revolving around Zack Snyder's Justice League aren't going to stop anytime soon. Because the movie is finding new streaming success in India, beating out other huge titles like the Harry Potter movies and Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest grossing movie of all time after its release. And the 300 filmmaker's fans are thrilled about this achievement.

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After Justice League's theatrical was greatly altered, fans campaigned for years, hoping to see Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. That eventually happened, with reshoots hinting at where its sequels would have gone. Zack Snyder's Justice League is still clearly killing on streaming internationally, and his post is filled with folks sharing message of support. Some responses read:

Zack Snyder’s justice league is my favorite Bollywood movie - david.the.johnson

Zack SNYDER the best UNIVERSE 👏👏👏- andreluiz.personal

Trending at the top for a reason 👀 - jiohotstar

😂bro knows his audience - thejacobantigha

The world will know the Zack Snyder Justice League -

pessahpascal

Despite DC and Warner Bros. moving on with a new shared universe, Snyder's fans seem to be wholly focused on the SnyderVerse being restored. Indeed, the comments section for the majority of his Instagram posts feature those messages... especially when he posts DCEU throwbacks.

Given how many fans are still behind Zack Snyder, I'm curious if he could be convinced to do another superhero project for the DCU. This might help appease folks who want to see the SnyderVerse, while not derailing James Gunn's plans for the new shared universe. I know I'd be interested to see him play in that particular sandbox.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Snyder, he's currently attached to four upcoming projects. So he's keeping busy, even if its not in the DCU.