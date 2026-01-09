Zack Snyder Shared Another Ben Affleck Batman Throwback (And It Feels Like He's Fueling The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Movement)

The comic book genre is showing no signs of slowing down, although things on the DC side of things have shifted thanks to co-CEO James Gunn. He dropped the DCEU and brought a new shared universe to life, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. Meanwhile, Zack Snyder has been posting photos from his DC movies, with the latest image of Ben Affleck's Batman seemingly adding fuel to the campaign to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

There are a number of upcoming DC movies coming down the line, but some fans are still caught up on the previous shared universe (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Snyder isn't discouraging them, recently posting a photo of Affleck from the Knightmare Universe. Check it out below:

Honestly, this is a pretty cool image. Ben Affleck looks awesome in this Batman suit... even if the character is uncharacteristically using a gun. We first got a glimpse of the Knightmare in Batman v Superman, before that bleak apocalyptic universe was expanded thanks to the Snyder Cut's reshoots. And fans are definitely freaking out over this BTS image of The Dark Knight.

Shortly after Zack Snyder's Justice League was released, the filmmaker's fans started campaigning for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. The studio has given no indication of this plan happening, and it seemed even more unlikely once the entire DCEU was scrapped. But that hasn't dissuaded fans from making their voices known, as you can see in the comments section of the director's most recent post. Select responses read:

I speak for ALL of us when I say WE (yes WE) want to see this story continue - maketherichieverse

We need Zack Snyder's Justice League Part 2 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse! - snyderqueen_

Sequel. Now! - realmanofdcinema

Man, I need this. I haven't been excited for a DC movie since the Snyder Cut. - huang_jun_art

We won’t get any better this, the amount of work, love and dedication to this set the bar to high. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse - thestonedrabbit

Clearly there are folks who still want to see Zack Snyder's two Justice League sequels, finally completing his original five-film plan for the DCEU. The Knightmare scene in the Snyder Cut teased what was coming, which is why some moviegoers are still so passionate about what might have been. Alas, it still feels like a pipe dream for Warner Bros. to actually restore the SnyderVerse.

In addition to buoying fan investment in this campaign, Zack Snyder consistently posting images from the DCEU has helped the filmmaker to grow his Instagram following in a very short time. At the time of writing this story he's got 626k followers, and I have to assume he'll hit the one million mark soon... especially if the DC photos keep coming.

The next DC movie heading to theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Additionally, fans can re-watch the DCEU in its entirety over on HBO Max.