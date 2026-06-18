The Only Thing Better Than Seeing Henry Cavill In The Superman Suit Is Catching Him In A Top Hat
Tails may be his most powerful look yet.
There are very few things in life that cannot be improved by adding a top hat. Apparently, that includes someone as superhero-fit as former Superman Henry Cavill. Sure, I love seeing him suited up as the Man of Steel as much as the next DC fan, but come on. The actor is as dapper as it gets, and a top hat only helps the equation.
In an Instagram post, Cavill shared a photo of himself looking extra suave in a starched collar, tails and, yes, the aforementioned top hat. The look was not tied to any upcoming DC movies, or any 2026 movie releases at all, and was instead inspired by his day at Royal Ascot, which doubled as a plug for Longines, the watch brand he serves as an ambassador for. His caption read:
I mean, take a look at the image below. What can you say?
Instagram user Dr. Agustín L. Santos, PhD, pretty much nailed the collective reaction, writing in the comments, “Before this picture I was 100% straight. Now I have doubts.” Well said, Doctor. And he was not the only fan spiraling a little over Cavill’s top hat outing.
Fans Reacted To Henry Cavill’s Top Hat And Tails
As expected, the internet responded appropriately to the sight of the Man of Steel actor looking like he had wandered out of a Victorian romance novel with a gym membership and excellent bone structure. The comments section quickly turned into an appreciation post of the Witcher star, with fans saying:
- givehenrybettermovies: “Shows up mogging the entire world, looking like he owns three railroads half of Victorian England. Your fave could NEVER ✨”
- speedymama: “My son always says, ‘I'm straight, except for Henry Cavill.’ 😂”
- guilhermecapii: “I am so straight i can kiss cavil and not be gay”
- goran.impera: “Henry Cavill is the only right choice for James Bond”
- october_rain69: “The most British photo I ever saw”
- jennytreg: “Henry chill I’m at work”
- blacklung_x: “Bro never lost his prime🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”
- stuarthughes24: “Very view to a kill vibe”
- saptorshi__ui: “Actor is so goated even mens also crushed by him”
Honestly, that about covers the temperature of the room. Some fans saw the next James Bond. Others simply saw the Argylle actor in a top hat and briefly lost access to normal thought.
I love revisiting Cavill’s time as Superman about as much as Zack Snyder does with all his shares, and fans can watch all of his DC films with an HBO Max subscription. But David Corenswet is now the Kryptonian hero and is set to reprise the role in Supergirl, which hits theaters June 26, followed by Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027.
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That said, after seeing The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star in a top hat and tails, I’m dying to see him take on another big-screen action flick. For now, I’ll settle for catching him in Guy Ritchie’s most recent film, In The Grey, which is playing in select theaters and available at home on Video on Demand.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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