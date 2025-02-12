Someone Called Anne Hathaway 'Mid' On Social Media, And I'm Right There With The Fans Who Came To Her Defense

The internet can be a wild and weird place sometimes, and takes pop up constantly that leave a lot of us flummoxed. Case in point: someone had the unmitigated gall–the sheer unholy nerve—to call Anne Hathaway “mid.” The backlash, as it should have been, was immediate, passionate, and honestly kind of hilarious. Overall, I’m so there with every single fan who came to The Princess Diaries (which you can enjoy with a Disney+ subscription ) actress’s defense too.

The Interstellar star has been a Hollywood mainstay for over two decades, starring in some of the best movies of the 2000s and often serving stunning Audrey Hepburn vibes on the red carpet. Basically, her career is filled with critically acclaimed performances, iconic roles, and a timeless sense of style. However, apparently, that wasn’t enough to protect her from the occasional bad take. It all started when @prometheuus0 boldly declared on X (formerly Twitter) :

Anne Hathaway is mid and im tired of pretending she isn’t.

When I read this comment, needless to say, my flabber was fully gasted, and I was not alone. That one comment set off a firestorm, and fans wasted no time setting the record straight. Across the platform, Hathaway defenders came through with facts, receipts, and an endless stream of appreciation posts to remind everyone why she’s that girl. Here’s just a sample of how fans reacted:

"Do you know how insane you gotta be to call Anne Hathaway mid?" - kira

"Yeah, you’re right, dog, Anne Hathaway is MID—Massively In Demand by anyone with a working pair of eyes." Geralt of Stevia

"Anne Hathaway is a generational fucking beauty and I’ll fight anyone who dares tell me otherwise!"* - PorkPoncho

"Some people clearly don't understand the true meaning of the word 'mid'." - MainlyDCMarvel

"A lot of men on the internet confuse 'attractive but not my type' with 'mid.'" - BlaiseCorvin

"if there's someone who ain't mid it's her like bffr she's an icon" -katsofiaaa

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

All great takes, but if I had to pick a favorite response, it’d be from @WorldofFacts, who dropped a clip of The Dark Knight Rises star hyping up the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl, along with the perfect caption:

Anne Hathaway is the type of woman you could go to war for.

Honestly? No lies detected. Prepare for battle everyone; we ride at dawn.

Anne Hathaway is not mid—she’s an icon. She defined a generation with The Princess Diaries–which, if you can believe it, the second film just turned 20 – solidified her fashion queen status in one of her best movies The Devil Wears Prada , and gave a jaw-dropping Oscar-winning performance in Les Misérables . More recently, she’s been thriving with standout roles in Eileen (available to stream with a Netflix subscription ), She Came to Me, and The Idea of You.

At this point, calling Anne Hathaway “mid” is like claiming water isn’t wet—it’s just flat-out wrong. But fortunately, no internet troll is about to slow down The Mother’s Instinct star. Her schedule for the next couple of years is absolutely stacked, and it includes a highly anticipated reunion with Christopher Nolan for his upcoming Odyssey adaptation. And I, for one, can’t wait to see her bring all her—what’s the opposite of “mid”? Checks notes—her downright elite skills to the big screen.