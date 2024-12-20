As Someone Who Does Not Believe Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie, This Funny Holiday Post Has Me In My Feels

With Christmas around the corner, it’s time to turn on the best Christmas movies you can find on TV and the best streaming services . However, are you one of those people who believe one of the greatest action movies Die Hard should be on this list? As someone who personally doesn’t find the Bruce Willis-led movie to be a Christmas flick, a funny holiday post surrounding the debate truly has me in my feels.

Die Hard isn’t necessarily in your face about its Christmas themes the way classics like the Home Alone movies or Elf are. However, some argue that the action flick technically does follow the holiday-themed genre because of its use of holiday songs, the theme of reconnecting with loved ones, and the obvious fact that it’s set during Christmas. As a true non-believer that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, a funny Instagram holiday post about those on the other side of the debate really has me in my feels:

A post shared by Nakatomi Corporation (@nakatomicorporation) A photo posted by on

I’m not exactly seeing this post with Hans Gruber’s deadpan “Ho ho ho” expression. This has got me cackling! According to @nakatomicorporation’s social media post, the entire country lists Die Hard as their favorite Christmas movie. Even though these stats are fake, it’s still hilarious “evidence” to show others who dare to argue about the John McTiernan film’s Christmas nature.

The debate about Die Hard falling into the holiday movie genre spans through numerous surveys and famed actors chiming in. Back in 2015, Public Policy Polling asked users what their opinion was with 62% saying it wasn’t a holiday movie, 25% not sure, and 13% saying yes. Three years later, the majority also ruled on the matter with a new poll by Morning Consult/Hollywood Reporter saying the 1988 action flick wasn’t a Christmas movie. But it looks like even if the recorded majority are in favor of Die Hard not belonging among the holiday flicks, I have a feeling this cultural debate will forever be ongoing.

In terms of how the actors of Die Hard feel about their action movie being a Christmas film, Bruce Willis settled the debate once and for all after his 2018 Comedy Central roast saying “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!” However, the OG star of the movie, Reginald VelJohnson, weighed in that he sees his high-grossing action movie as a holiday film based on its annual Christmas showings and all of the fans who tell him it’s so. Director John McTiernan had a more neutral take on the Christmas debate saying that even though the Oscar-nominated movie wasn’t intended to be a holiday movie, it’s ultimately up to the audience to decide.

Even if a funny holiday post has me in my feels about all 50 states considering Die Hard their favorite Christmas movie, I’ll have to respectfully disagree. I just see the praised action flick as Bruce Willis’ John McClane having a strange matter-of-fact Christmas experience of having to save hostages at a Los Angeles skyscraper that happened to fall on the jolly holiday. But if it’s everyone else’s favorite Christmas action movie , who am I to argue? If you want to fill your Christmas movie schedule by watching Die Hard on your Hulu subscription or your Amazon Prime subscription , Happy Holidays!