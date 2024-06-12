Sorry Allan, Barbie’s Michael Cera Has All The Ken-ergy With Blonde Hair On The Red Carpet

It's likely that you've mostly seen Michael Cera either donning brown hair -- like he did as a member of the cast of the Barbie cast -- or another shade of that color in many of his other projects. Though, with summer around the corner, it would seem that the actor changing it up a bit. Cera was recently attended a red carpet event and, while there he was sporting a bleach-blonde look. And, yes, it was absolutely giving off all the Ken-ergy.

When Ryan Gosling's Ken look was revealed , the Internet was shocked to see the Canadian actor with those holy abs and bleach-blonde hair. That was, of course, a far cry from the look that Michael Cera had to sport as Ken’s friend, Allan, in the Greta Gerwig-helmed flick. So, in a way, it's somewhat ironic (and fitting) that Cera is now sporting that same style. The Arrested Development alum's fresh locks were on full display while he was at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Sacramento. Check them out for yourself:

(Image credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

As you can see, the Superbad star was also wearing a cream-colored sweater and red-tinted glasses. Still, what really made this red carpet appearance of his so eye-popping is that curly bleach-blonde hair sitting on top of his head! It’s honestly a bit jarring to see him with such light locks, given the way they usually look. I'm not sure whether this change was for an upcoming gig or just a personal choice on the 36-year-old actor's part. But, either way, I'm here for his new look ahead of the start of a new season.

When looking back on the star's work in Barbie, it's hard to believe Michael Cera almost didn’t play Allan. Hamilton's Jonathan Groff was originally set to take it on before bowing out. In fact, Cera’s manager almost cost him the last-minute role. That's because he believed the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor wouldn’t want to travel to London for the movie. On the contrary, Cera absolutely wanted to be in the film so much that he contacted Greta Gerwig, pleading to play Allan. Ultimately, Cera would be an absolute scene-stealer, adding a quirkiness to the lone doll.

In terms of more recent developments though, the Canada native is currently looking towards the release of the aforementioned Sacramento. In it, he and Michael Angarano play best friends who decide to take a life-changing road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento after the two are on the verge of becoming first-time fathers. Needless to say, this film will be a bit more intimate in scope than the hit fantasy/comedy film he starred in last year.

You can't help but wonder whether or not we'll actually get to see Michael Cera sport his bleach-blonde hair in an upcoming movie or TV show. It would definitely be a change of pace, but I'd be down to see it on the big screen. Given that it's been nearly a year since Barbie hit cinemas, I think we could all use a good jolt of Ken-ergy by way of Cera's hairstyle.

You can see the actor's performance as the humorous Allan in Barbie by streaming the movie with a Max subscription . And make sure to keep checking our 2024 movie releases in case Sacramento releases sometime this year.