One Spider-Man Alum Has Thoughts On Not Being Brought Back For Brand New Day: ‘Everybody Forgets’
This character was a mainstay of the "Home" trilogy.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been acclaimed for more than a few reasons, especially the way in which it furthers the journey of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. This new chapter in Parker’s life also includes a few familiar faces, including Zendaya’s Michelle Jones and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds. Of course, not everyone from the “Home” trilogy was brought back for the fourth installment, including Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. Now, Rice is sharing her feelings about not being included in the 2026 movie schedule release.
Rice appeared as Betty – classmate of Peter’s at Midtown School of Science and Technology – throughout the first three installments in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man series. An aspiring journalist, Betty would sometimes find herself caught in the crosshairs of the dangers that Spider-Man must contend with. Rice recently spoke with Collider about not being brought back for Brand New Day. With that, the Honor Society star clarified whether her character was ever meant to be involved in the narrative:
Considering how much has changed in Parker’s world by the time the events of BND are set in motion, it makes sense that Betty wouldn’t be around. That rings true to the point Rice makes about this movie representing “a new era.” Despite that, it admittedly would’ve been nice to see Betty in some capacity, considering how this series has birthed some fun supporting characters. That detail was also mentioned during Rice’s interview, and she agreed:
So, given Betty’s absence, there’s one lingering question: what’s she up to during Brand New Day? Rice has a take on that, and it makes sense:
Hopefully, Brant is indeed on her way to joining a major and respected news outlet within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When fans last saw her in 2021’s No Way Home, she was interning for J. Jonah Jameson at the controversial Daily Bugle. All of that aside, I’m glad to see Rice has an upbeat attitude about not being involved in this latest Spidey movie. She’s also long shared positive thoughts about her tenure in the MCU, despite having to handle the massive secrecy that surrounds the franchise.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Stream the Spider-Man movies and MCU installments on Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Customers can also go ad-free by paying $18.99 a month. They can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.
Speaking of which, the future seems bright for the Spider-Man series, and Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman is hopeful about a fifth movie being made at some point. And, even if that’s not the case, the Brand New Day post-credits scene suggests Parker’s story could continue in at least one of the upcoming Avengers movies. Angourie Rice’s Betty may not be involved in any of Peter’s continued adventures either way, but it’s still just comforting to know that she exists within this continuity somewhere.
Check out Rice’s appearances as Betty by streaming the Spider-Man “Home” trilogy with a Disney+ subscription. And, of course, check out Brand New Day in theaters now!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.