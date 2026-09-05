One Spider-Man Alum Has Thoughts On Not Being Brought Back For Brand New Day: ‘Everybody Forgets’

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been acclaimed for more than a few reasons, especially the way in which it furthers the journey of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. This new chapter in Parker’s life also includes a few familiar faces, including Zendaya’s Michelle Jones and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds. Of course, not everyone from the “Home” trilogy was brought back for the fourth installment, including Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. Now, Rice is sharing her feelings about not being included in the 2026 movie schedule release.

Rice appeared as Betty – classmate of Peter’s at Midtown School of Science and Technology – throughout the first three installments in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man series. An aspiring journalist, Betty would sometimes find herself caught in the crosshairs of the dangers that Spider-Man must contend with. Rice recently spoke with Collider about not being brought back for Brand New Day. With that, the Honor Society star clarified whether her character was ever meant to be involved in the narrative:

I don’t think it was ever part of the story. Everybody forgets. And then, he’s on his new journey now, which I think that’s meaningful for the story, too, is you watch his character grow from high school, and he’s not in high school anymore. It’s a new era.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Considering how much has changed in Parker’s world by the time the events of BND are set in motion, it makes sense that Betty wouldn’t be around. That rings true to the point Rice makes about this movie representing “a new era.” Despite that, it admittedly would’ve been nice to see Betty in some capacity, considering how this series has birthed some fun supporting characters. That detail was also mentioned during Rice’s interview, and she agreed:

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That’s such a good point. That’s what the franchise in particular does, as well, is it encourages that though, that kind of idea connecting all these characters within the same universe. It gives a lot to the fans, and it gives a lot to the audience, and it feels very special that I was part of that for five or six years.

So, given Betty’s absence, there’s one lingering question: what’s she up to during Brand New Day? Rice has a take on that, and it makes sense:

I don’t know! She’s probably practicing ethical journalism, and doing it in style. I like to think she’s got a good job somewhere, and she’s doing something worthwhile and meaningful.

Hopefully, Brant is indeed on her way to joining a major and respected news outlet within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When fans last saw her in 2021’s No Way Home, she was interning for J. Jonah Jameson at the controversial Daily Bugle. All of that aside, I’m glad to see Rice has an upbeat attitude about not being involved in this latest Spidey movie. She’s also long shared positive thoughts about her tenure in the MCU, despite having to handle the massive secrecy that surrounds the franchise.

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Stream the Spider-Man movies and MCU installments on Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Customers can also go ad-free by paying $18.99 a month. They can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

Speaking of which, the future seems bright for the Spider-Man series, and Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman is hopeful about a fifth movie being made at some point. And, even if that’s not the case, the Brand New Day post-credits scene suggests Parker’s story could continue in at least one of the upcoming Avengers movies. Angourie Rice’s Betty may not be involved in any of Peter’s continued adventures either way, but it’s still just comforting to know that she exists within this continuity somewhere.

Check out Rice’s appearances as Betty by streaming the Spider-Man “Home” trilogy with a Disney+ subscription. And, of course, check out Brand New Day in theaters now!