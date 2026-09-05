I’m In My Feels Over Jodie Sweetin Discussing The Full House Cast’s Dynamic After Bob Saget’s Death

The cast of Full House has always described themselves as a true family, whether they’re bickering at each other or standing up for one of their own during tough personal moments. But every family has that one person who is the glue — the one who makes sure to keep everyone connected when life gets busy, and for the Full House family, that was Bob Saget. Jodie Sweetin opened up about the cast’s dynamic in the years after his death, and man, I’m getting emotional.

Bob Saget passed away in January 2022 at 65 years old, and the sitcom stars all came together — as families do — for his funeral. Even Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made the rare public statement to say goodbye to their TV dad. Since then, though, it sounds like the co-stars may have drifted without Saget there to hold things together. Jodie Sweetin opened up to She Knows, saying:

The Full House group chat is very quiet now that Bob’s gone. He was always one of the first to say happy birthday, or the first to start planning something. Every time we get together, there’s always a moment when we’re like, ‘Bob should be here.’ It does break your heart when you get everybody together and there’s one person missing.

It’s bittersweet to hear how Bob Saget’s death has affected the Full House cast’s overall dynamic. It doesn’t sound like they keep in touch in the group chat as often as they used to, if Saget was the one facilitating chats and reunions. Then, when they do get together — like when they helped Lori Loughlin return to Instagram — the pain of Saget’s absence is still there.

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On the other hand, though, it shows how truly loved Bob Saget was (and is) and how important he was in his friends’ lives. Jodie Sweetin seems to cling to those more optimistic thoughts, as she continued:

I just love the fact that we constantly talk about Bob, and I’m sure he would love that too because he loved the attention.

Jodie Sweetin isn’t the first or only member of her TV family to talk about how Bob Saget’s absence affects the former castmates. John Stamos previously said that things haven’t been the same for the Full House group since Saget’s death, and that there were dynamics within the family that “America’s Dad” likely would have been able to smooth over.

That’s not to say that nobody keeps in touch. Assorted cast members have continued to attend conventions to talk about their beloved sitcom, most recently when John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin went full ‘90s as they danced to C&C Music Factory. Barber and Sweetin also have their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast together, and Candace Cameron Bure seems to have remained especially close to Coulier (he did introduce her to her husband, after all).

The Full House cast is so well-known for having stayed close over the decades, that there’s something a bit devastating about the thought of them drifting apart without Bob Saget there to keep the group chat popping. Thankfully we can at least remember the good times through reruns. All eight seasons of Full House are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.