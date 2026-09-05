Gal Gadot Recalls How She Learned Her Fast And Furious Character Would Die (And It Was So Awkward)

Gal Gadot’s Hollywood career all started with the Fast Family. Before she became best known for being Zack Snyder’s Wonder Woman, she booked her first movie role as Gisele Yashar in 2009’s Fast & Furious. That journey initially ended a few years later when the character presumably died while falling from a moving car. And Gadot just recalled the awkward story behind learning of Gisele’s death.

While now we know that Gisele is alive and well thanks to her surprise cameo in Fast X, back in 2012 someone had to break the bad news to Gal Gadot. As she remembers it:

So I was in Israel, and I get a phone call from Justin Lin, and the line is a little bit like, breaking off, on and off, and Justin is like, ‘Listen, we need to talk. There’s something I need to share with you. Is now a good time?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, what’s going on?’ And he’s like, ‘I need to talk to you about Gisele’s death.’ And I’m like, ‘She’s deaf?’ He goes, ‘No, no, no. Her death.’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I heard you. She lost her hearing?’ And he goes, ‘No, die, die! We’re killing her! She’s not in the film!’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ Yeah, that was the call.

Gisele Yashar died in Fast & Furious 6 which was directed by Justin Lin. As Gal Gadot told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she received the news when she was back home in Israel and connecting with the director through an international connection. And at first, she thought Lin was telling her Gisele was going deaf. When Gadot didn’t understand, he had to get more and more blunt with the news so it was clear to her. Funny, right?

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At the time, Gisele’s death was a shocking way for the franchise to end her story after being in three films in the mega-franchise. As revealed in Fast X’s final scene, Gisele appears while Letty and Cipher are stranded in the middle of Antartica. Here’s what Gadot thought about her character in the decade in between:

I was thinking she was gone for good but Vin was the one to always tell me, ‘Did you see a body? Was there a funeral? Did you see a body?'

I mean, how the heck did Gisele fall from a cargo plane runway and live? If I was Gal Gadot, I wouldn’t expect I’d be coming back either. I wonder how Fast Forever might explain the mystery.

Gadot’s character is known for her romance with Han, and how she sacrificed herself to save him from being killed. It was a valiant death, but having Gal Gadot back in the franchise for the final installment could be pretty exciting. We can’t wait for the moment Gisele and Han perhaps get to reunite after all these years.

The Fast & Furious franchise is expected to have an epic conclusion with Fast Forever. Last month, Vin Diesel said the movie was going to start shooting in December ahead of its intended release date on March 17, 2028. The Fast & Furious lead also said the most recent script he read made him cry.

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While we wait for that, you can see Gal Gadot in her new action movie, Runner now with an Amazon Prime subscription.