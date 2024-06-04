‘When The Blood Flows, It Flows In Buckets.’ Stephen King’s Latest Review Of A Horror Movie Has Me Sold

When Stephen King isn’t crafting his next bone-chilling story, he often takes a break to share his love for other movies and books. Just the other day, I dove into two fantastic horror movies , Late Night With The Devil and Infested, a creepy spider-themed horror , all thanks to Stephen’s recommendations. Now, the maestro of the macabre is raving about a new unrated slasher, A Violent Nature . According to the Salem's Lot scribe, “When the blood flows, it flows in buckets.” With an endorsement like that, how can I resist? Count me in!

The legendary The Shining author has a knack for discovering hidden gems in the horror genre. His social media feed is sprinkled with nods to movies and books that have captured his imagination, like his raving about Netflix’s Baby Reindeer . And when the prolific writer speaks, horror enthusiasts listen. His latest recommendation has horror hounds like myself buzzing like killer bees with excitement. Uncle Stevie recently took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts:

IN A VIOLENT NATURE: If you need a slasher movie, this one will do the job. It's leisurely, almost languorous, but when the blood flows, it flows in buckets. The killer in his mask looks like the world's most terrifying Minion.

A Minion might not be the first thing you think of when you get a glimpse of Johnny's distressed leather mask, but if you really look into those circular eye covers and metal grates, you can kind of see it.

Director Chris Nash, known for his acclaimed short film "Z for Zygote" in the well-received ABCs of Death 2 , has captivated horror fans with his new over-the-top slasher , A Violent Nature. This film has taken social media by storm, debuting with an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's reportedly so gruesome that some viewers couldn't stomach it, adding to its buzz and appeal among fans of scary movies.

Prepare yourselves because A Violent Nature is being described as: What if there was an arthouse version of Friday the 13th Part III, from Jason’s point of view? The flick introduces us to a new iconic horror villain with understandable motivations : Johnny, a menacing figure who makes Mr. Voorhees seem almost tame, is brought back to life when a group of teenagers snatch a locket from the charred ruins of the fire tower where he met his end. Driven by instincts more akin to a wild beast than a man, the killer is haunted by a crime that occurred over sixty years ago, a dark history the trailer hints at with spine-tingling suspense. This unique twist on the slasher genre is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Stephen King’s influence on the horror community cannot be overstated. His recommendations often lead to a surge in interest and viewership, propelling lesser-known works into the spotlight. Famously, if it hadn’t been for the IT writer’s endorsement of The Evil Dead, we might not have the beloved franchise today or filmmaker Sam Raimi because King helped get the sequel made . With A Violent Nature, the beloved author has once again proven his impeccable taste in horror.

You can watch A Violent Nature for yourself as it is now stalking a theater near you. Check it out and see if Stephen King’s review holds up. If you can't make it to the theater, you can catch it streaming on Shudder later this year. In the meantime, explore our list of the best horror movies streaming on Shudder to satisfy your craving for gore, and check out some of the iconic Carrie writer’s other favorite horror movies of the year.