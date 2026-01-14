I Initially Questioned One Avengers: Doomsday Theory About The Wakandans’ Teaser, But It’s Now Making Sense

Another week means another teaser for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday for fans to dissect. The latest piece of promotion for the Russo Brothers’ forthcoming superhero movie highlights Wakanda as well as the denizens of the underwater nation of Talokan. Of everything shown in the brief clip, something that really stands out is the fact that Namor and his people are above ground. That fact sparked a theory that I initially questioned, but it’s now starting to make more sense.

What Have Been Fans Been Theorizing Following This Latest Doomsday Tease?

There’s a lot of desert-based iconography in the latest Avengers clip, which shows new Black Panther’s Shuri and M’Baku (who’s now Wakanda’s king), meeting with Ben Grimm of the Fantastic Four. Meanwhile, Namor is shown sitting on his throne, as members of his people look out at a sandy landscape that includes a temple that appears native to Talokan. Fans subsequently took to forums like Reddit and X to share the theory that the film’s main villain, Doctor Doom, drains all of the water from the nation, leaving the land barren and dry.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Not everyone seems to agree with that assumption, however. There’s another subset of fans who believe Namor and co. are simply in the Wakandan desert, which is where Shuri and her allies appear to be. In complete honesty, upon hearing this viewpoint and the initial one, I was somewhat conflicted. There seemed to be merit to both ideas, and the somewhat ambiguous nature of the teaser doesn’t do viewers any favors.

Considering the sense of uncertainty I felt early on, I decided to watch the clip a few more times, and thank goodness for that. It’s because of those subsequent viewings that I think I now have a bit of additional clarity regarding what’s going on.

Why The Wakanda-Centric Teaser Is Starting To Make More Sense To Me

After a few more viewings of that Avengers: Doomsday teaser, I feel confident in saying I think the Shuri/M’Baku and Namor segments are set in two different locations. It feels as though the crafty editors tied them together in this way due to the fact that the locales look similar. For me personally, everything here actually seems connected except for the portion featuring the people of Talokan. On that note, Shuri’s convoy does indeed seem to be on the desert outskirts of Wakanda.

The people of Talokan, however, appear to be in their native land, which could very well have been drained of water. While that may sound surprising, it’s definitely possible, as the villainous Doctor Doom (played by the returning Robert Downey Jr.) could be causing multiversal incursions that have affected the underwater nation’s land. Such a move would also be smart on Doom’s part, as it could theoretically weaken Namor and his allies. Check out the teaser below:

Overall, what we seem to have here are two separate segments from Doomsday that take place in different locations. I could be wrong, of course, but that’s where my head is at. Speculation aside, though, it’s just so cool seeing Wakandans interacting with a member of the Fantastic Four as well as the return of Namor. Doom apparently has big plans, and I love that, like Thanos before him, his machinations seem to be so far-reaching that he’s uniting people from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans will get to see the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, the people of Talokan and more return in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18 amid the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream MCU films using a Disney+ subscription.