Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple Is Coming To 4K Ultra HD And Digital With These Never-Before-Seen Extras

Some stories survive the test of time, and live to be translated by several different creative voices. So goes the tradition of The Color Purple , which began as an Alice Walker novel that went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1983. Steven Spielberg eventually adapted the book into an 11-time Oscar-nominated film , and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. No matter how you approach The Color Purple, it ends up being a massive success. Which is why the upcoming movie musical for The Color Purple is one of the most anticipated upcoming 2023 films left on the calendar, and in preparation for it, Warner Bros. is lining up a collectible anniversary release of Spielberg’s 1985 classic.

As part of the year-long centennial celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio, Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age period drama The Color Purple will be available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital for the first time beginning on December 5. The Color Purple stars Danny Glover, Adolph Caesar, Margaret Avery, Rae Dawn Chong, Whoopi Goldberg and the iconic Oprah Winfrey, making her feature film debut. The feature will be available online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

Warner Bros. Studio has shared exclusively with CinemaBlend the previously unreleased bonus features that will be included with the upcoming 4K Ultra HD Disc. They are:

Conversations with the Ancestors: The Color Purple from Book to Screen A Collaboration of Spirits: Casting and Acting The Color Purple Cultivating a Classic: The Making of The Color Purple The Color Purple: The Musical Teaser #1 Teaser #2 Trailer

As for The Color Purple Digital release, it will include previously released and new special features such as:

Conversations with the Ancestors: The Color Purple from Book to Screen A Collaboration of Spirits: Casting and Acting The Color Purple Cultivating a Classic: The Making of The Color Purple The Color Purple: The Musical Teaser #1 Teaser #2 Trailer