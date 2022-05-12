Steven Yeun's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

There are some actors out there in Hollywood who have been getting bigger and bigger over the last few years, and one of those that I’ve come to really love is Steven Yeun. As a big fan of The Walking Dead, I was first introduced to this actor through his beloved character, Glenn Rhee, but overtime, my love for him has grown, and if you’re a fan of him as well, you need to check out these ten picks.

For the best Steven Yeun movies and TV shows that are streaming or available to rent right now, look down below, as you’ll love any of these great options.

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead (2010 - 2016)

You knew this had to be first. The Walking Dead, known to be one of the best AMC shows out there , is an adaptation of the popular comic of the same name, following survivors of the zombie apocalypse as they deal with not only the dead that walk the Earth, but the humans who have turned to their monstrous side, as well.

Understandably, this is probably where a lot of people know Steven Yeun from, and for good reason. He was the perfect pick for Glenn from the comics, and his portrayal of the famous character is second to none and became a fan favorite for many seasons. It’s a shame that we will probably never see him in the show again (if you know, you know). Rewatch the first six seasons, and you can love him in all his glory and awesomeness in this role.

Stream The Walking Dead on Netflix.

(Image credit: CGV Arthouse)

Burning (2018)

Next up on the list, we have Burning. This South Korean psychological drama starring Steven Yeun, Yoo-Ah-in and Jeon Jong-seo tells the story of two childhood friends who reconnect one day, and end up meeting a new friend together, but when strange things begin to happen, one of the friends believes the other is in danger.

I personally love this film. The South Korean film industry is filled with so many amazing films, like the Academy Award-winning Parasite , or even the Asian horror flick , Train to Busan, but there’s something about Burning that sits so deeply in my soul as a movie goer, as it’s one of those movies that sticks with you - including the performances of the lead actors. Steven Yeun is amazing as Ben, and gives a thrilling leading performance as a character he so rightfully deserved to play.

Stream Burning on Pluto TV.

Rent/buy Burning on Amazon.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

I Origins (2014)

In I Origins, this sci-fi story takes a look at how love and destiny can sometimes intertwine and take us on journeys that we never would have experienced without them, focusing entirely on how the human eye can sometimes be the catalyst for that.

I know, the premise sounds wacky, but I Origins is definitely a fun freaking time and a great addition to the sci-fi genre. Steven Yeun stars as Kenny, one of the lead characters of the film and a research partner, and he really drives the film in the ways in which he interacts with other important characters and pushes the story forward. It’s such an interesting concept, and Steven Yeun kills it.

Rent/buy I Origins on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (2016-2018)

In this popular Netflix series, Voltron: Legendary Defender is a reboot of the Voltron franchise, and is set in a world where we follow Paladins of Voltron, who have to learn to work as a team if they want to defeat a serious enemy that threatens the lives of innocent civilians.

For those who don’t know, Steven Yeun has a prominent voice-acting career, and while I could probably do a list of literally just his voice-acting roles, I’m focusing on a couple on this list that I think are his best, and this is one of them. His character in Voltron: Legendary Defender, Keith, is seriously such a well-written addition to the casting and Yeun’s excellent voice-acting only adds to that fact. The series has eight seasons - that’s right, eight, so you know that this show on Netflix is worth the hype.

Stream Voltron: Legendary Defender on Netflix.

(Image credit: A24)

The Humans (2021)

Next up, we have the first of two A24 films on this list, The Humans. This psychological drama takes a deeper dive into the meaning of the word, ‘family,’ mainly focusing on the Blake family and how one night changes the rest of their lives.

Steven Yeun portrays Richard, someone outside the Blake family, but his role is essential in the small cast list, as he sort of acts as that outside look into the family that we, as the audience, get to experience, and he kills it. A24 really always knocks it out of the park with their films, and The Humans is no different.

Stream The Humans on Showtime.

Rent/buy The Humans on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The Twilight Zone (2019)

I bet you didn’t expect this one on here. Acting as a reboot to The Twilight Zone series, this Jordan Peele adaptation takes a look into strange stories that occur somewhere in an alternate universe called “The Twilight Zone,” and how its inhabitants learn to deal with these curious circumstances.

Steven Yeun was actually the star of the Season 1 episode, “A Traveler,” where he played a mysterious traveler in a small Alaskan town, who gave more questions than answers as to where he came from. And damn it, he kills it in this, too. I swear, Steven Yeun has such a great eye for mysteries and horror because he’s been great in every role regarding that - and if he’s this good with Jordan Peele for one episode of The Twilight Zone, I can’t wait to see him in Nope .

Stream Yeun’s The Twilight Zone episode on Paramount Plus.

(Image credit: A24)

Minari (2020)

You knew this would be on here. Minari is another fantastic A24 drama film that tells the story of South Korean immigrants who move to Arkansas to live the “American Dream” and start up their own farm in the 1980s, running into obstacles along the way.

There’s a reason why Steven Yeun was the first ever Asian-American to be nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for Minari. He is fantastic in this film. If you thought he could act before, you need to see him in Minari, because he puts on a show that will make you cry, and I still feel that he should have won the award. Minari is a moving and emotional story that gave Steven Yeun so much room to show off his talents, and boy, does he deliver.

Stream Minari on Showtime.

Buy Minari on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wizards: Tales Of Arcadia (2020)

Another fun voice role on here, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia is a fantasy series that takes place in the Arcadia trilogy, following the story of the Guardians of Arcadia who travel back in time in order to learn about the future and why certain events occurred.

While this show is a part of a trilogy and it is hard to follow if you don’t watch the first two series - Trollhunters and 3Below - I wanted to point out Wizards as I feel it’s the best part of the franchise, where Yeun’s character, Steve Palchuk, really shines and shows off not only his funny moments but a great character arc as well. And, honestly, if you want to watch the entire saga, all three shows are available on Netflix - and feature Steven Yeun’s great voice-acting, as well.

Stream Wizards: Tales of Arcadia on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Okja (2017)

Moving on, we have Okja. This Netflix original film follows the story of a young girl who has raised what is sort of a pig, only this animal has been genetically modified, and is now in the hands of the United States and its meat industry. Now, she must go on an adventure to save her beloved pet - with the help of some allies.

Okja has plenty of stars in it, and it’s also directed by Parasite director, Bong Joon-ho , so there are already two reasons to watch the movie, but Steven Yeun as K, an activist for animal rights and someone who works with Mija (played by Ahn Seo-hyun), was one of the best parts of the movie. Namely, the on-screen chemistry that he had with Mija really made the film for me and it warmed my heart to see him portray a character that cared so much about the rights of animals. You just have to love him.

Stream Okja on Netflix.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Invincible (2021)

Last but not least, we have Invincible. This popular Amazon Prime original series follows the story of Mark Grayson, a young man who develops powers much like his father and wants to become the best superhero out there, but as he learns to conquer his fears, he starts to find out dark secrets about his father’s past.

This, right here, is Steven Yeun’s best voice role, hands down. Not only is Invincible the perfect superhero show , in my opinion, but Steven Yeun as the lead character, Mark Grayson, was such a perfect pick, as he accurately captured that combination of an awkward teenager learning to be a hero, and the complex issues that superheroes may go through. Invincible is not for everyone, but it’s certainly a fantastic show - and if you’re a fan of Steven Yeun, it’s absolutely worth your time.

Stream Invincible on Amazon Prime.

There are just so many great shows and movies out there that Steven Yeun has starred in that you have to love, and these are personally my favorites. But, I’m sure that no matter what you pick, you’ll have a fun time, regardless.